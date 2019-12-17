6 Stocks With a Low Price-Sales Ratio

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies are trading with low price-sales ratios.

Baidu Inc.

As of Dec. 17, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is trading around $123.19 per share with a price-sales ratio of 2.82 and a forward price-earnings ratio of 14.35.

The Chinese Internet search engine has a market cap of $43.04 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 11.20% over the past decade.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 2.39% of outstanding shares, followed by Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)’s Causeway Capital Management with 1.57%, David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.08% and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.68%.

Sysco Corp

As of Dec. 17, Sysco Corp. (SYY) is trading around $84.23 per share with a price-sales ratio of 0.72 and a price-earnings ratio of 25.84.

The foodservice distributor has a market cap of $42.98 billion. The stock price has risen at an annualized rate of 13.17% over the last 10 years.

The DCF calculator gives the stock a fair value of $34.89, suggesting it is overpriced by 141%. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a fair price of $48.90.

With 0.79% of outstanding shares, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.58%, Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.35%.

Infosys Ltd.

Infosys Ltd. (INFY) is trading around $10.13 as of Dec. 17, with a price-sales ratio of 3.54 and a price-earnings ratio of 19.96.

The company, which provides consulting and IT services, has a market cap of $42.95 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 4.87% over the past decade.

The DCF calculator gives the company a fair value of $8.29, suggesting it is overpriced with a 22% margin of safety. The Peter Lynch earnings line gives the stock a fair price of $7.65.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.89% of outstanding shares, followed by Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%, Simons’ firm with 0.06% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s GMO LLC with 0.05%.

Progressive Corp

As of Dec. 17, Progressive Corp. (PGR) is trading around $72 with a price-sales ratio of 1.15 and a price-earnings ratio of 13.29.

The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion. The price of the stock has risen at an annualized rate of 16.85% over the last 10 years.

The DCF calculator gives the company a fair value of $57.25, suggesting it is overpriced by 24.19%. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a fair price of $80.25.

With 0.99% of outstanding shares, Simons' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.46%

Lam Research Corp

Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) is trading around $287 as of Dec. 17, with a price-sales ratio of 4.67 and a price-earnings ratio of 20.93.

The company, which provides equipment for fabricate semiconductors, has a market cap of $41.24 billion. The stock price has risen at an annualized rate of 22.52% over the past decade.

The DCF calculator gives the company a fair value of $145.33, suggesting it is overpriced by 95.57%, while the Peter Lynch value gives the stock a fair price of $203.70.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.72% of outstanding shares, followed by Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.66% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management with 0.13%.

Ross Stores Inc.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is trading around $114 as of Dec. 17, with a price-sales ratio of 2.65 and a price-earnings ratio of 25.32.

The discount seller of name-brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear and home fashions has a market cap of $41.05 billion. The stock price has risen at an annualized rate of 26.69% over the last 10 years.

The DCF calculator gives the company a fair value of $57.25, suggesting it is undervalued with a 67% of margin of safety. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a fair price of $67.80.

With 3.15% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.95% and David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11%

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: