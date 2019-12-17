  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA
Best Stocks for 2020: Energy Transfer Is Poised for an Epic Rally

They say lightning never strikes twice. But that’s exactly what I’m betting on

December 17, 2019 | About: ET +0%

The following was originally published on InvestorPlace as part of the Best Stocks for 2020 contest.

They say lightning never strikes twice. But that’s exactly what I’m betting on in InvestorPlace’s Best Stocks for 2020 contest.

Four years ago, in the 2016 contest, I recommended leading midstream pipeline operator Energy Transfer(NYSE:ET). It was a controversial pick, as the energy sector was in free fall at the time. The fracking boom had created a surge in domestic oil and gas production, and the resulting drop in prices showed just how fragile the industry was.

As Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) once said, it’s not until the tide goes out that you can see who was swimming naked. And once energy prices crashed, it became very obvious that a good chunk of the energy infrastructure industry was swimming in its birthday suit.

Today, as in late 2015, Energy Transfer finds its shares under attack.

Energy Transfer’s share price is nearly 40% below its post-oil bust highs and is trading at levels last seen in 2013.

To finish reading the article, see Best Stocks for 2020: Energy Transfer Is Poised for an Epic Rally.


