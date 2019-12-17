5 Companies Hit 52-Week Highs

According to the GuruFocus list of 52-week highs, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-Week Highs.

MetLife Inc. reached the 52-week high of $50.38

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET), once a mutual company before the 2000 demutualization, is the largest life insurer in the U.S. by assets and provides a variety of insurance and financial services products. MetLife operates in the United States, Japan and more than 50 other countries in Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the Middle East.

The price of MetLife Inc. shares has reached $50.38, which is 1.5% off the 52-week high of $51.16. Metlife Inc. has a market cap of $46.33 billion; its shares were traded around $50.38 with a price-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 3.45%. The forward dividend yield is 3.49%.

MetLife, Inc. recently announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net income was $2.2 billion compared to net income of $880 million in the third quarter of 2018. This translates to earnings per share of $2.30, compared to earnings per share of $0.88 in the prior-year period.

Capital One Financial Corp reached the 52-week high of $104.37

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) is a diversified financial services holding company offering a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial customers through a variety of delivery channels. Capital One serves commercial and consumer banking customers through branches in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Louisiana and Virginia.

The price of Capital One shares has reached $104.37, which is 0.6% off the 52-week high of $104.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a market cap of $48.61 billion; its shares were traded around $104.37 with a price-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 1.53%. The forward dividend yield is 1.53%.

Capital One Financial Corporation recently announced net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $1.3 billion, or $2.69 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.99 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2018.

Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, Kevin S. Borgmann, sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock on November 29, 2019 at the price of $99.92 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 4.45% since.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reached the 52-week high of $158.64

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking. PNC has 2,600 branches in 19 states and the District of Columbia and is the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets.

The price of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares has reached $158.64, which is 0.9% off the 52-week high of $160.08. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. has a market cap of $69.51 billion; its shares were traded around $158.64 with a price-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 2.65%. The forward dividend yield is 2.90%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. recently reported that net income was $1.4 billion for the quarter, an increase of $18 million, or 1 percent. Total revenue of $4.5 billion grew $54 million, or 1 percent, compared to the previoius quarter. The net interest income of $2.5 billion increased slightly by $6 million.

Executive Vice President E. William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock on December 3, 2019 at the price of $149.50 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.

Visa Inc. reached the 52-week high of $185.14

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) manages payment brands and an "open-loop" global payment network, which allows it to provide authorization, clearing and settlement of electronic payment transactions. The firm generates revenue by charging fees to its customers based on the dollar volume of card activity and the number of transactions processed through the network.

The price of Visa Inc. shares has reached $185.14, which is 1.0% off the 52-week high of $187.05. Visa Inc. has a market cap of $411.45 billion; its shares were traded around $185.14 with a price-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a price-sales ratio of 18.30. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 0.57%. The forward dividend yield is 0.65%. Visa Inc. had an annual average earnings growth of 17.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Visa Inc. the business predictability rank of 5-star.

Visa Inc. recently reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2019 results. GAAP net income in the fiscal fourth quarter was $3.0 billion, or $1.34 per share (increases of 6% and 9%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter’s results). Net revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter were $6.1 billion and were driven by continued growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions. Total processed transactions for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were 36.4 billion, an 11% increase over the prior year quarter.

Chairman and CEO Alfred F. Jr. Kelly sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock on November 29, 2019 at the price of $183.72 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 0.77% since.

Marriott International Inc. reached the 52-week high of $146.16

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) operates 1.26 million rooms across 30 brands. Luxury represents nearly 10% of total rooms, while full service, limited service and timeshares make up 46%, 42% and 2% of all units, respectively. Marriott, Courtyard and Sheraton are the largest brands, while Autograph, Tribute, Moxy, Aloft and Element are newer lifestyle brands. Managed and franchised represent 96% of total rooms. North America contains 67% of total rooms, .

The price of Marriott International Inc. shares has reached $146.16, which is 0.2% off the 52-week high of $146.45. Marriott International Inc. has a market cap of $47.79 billion; its shares were traded around $146.16 with a price-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 1.27%. The forward dividend yield is 1.31%. Marriott International Inc. had an annual average earnings growth of 21.40% over the past five years.

Marriott recently reported third-quarter 2019 results. Net income totaled $387 million in the 2019 third quarter compared to 2018 third-quarter reported net income of $503 million. Diluted earnings per share totaled $1.16 in the quarter, compared to diluted EPS of $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.

President & Chief Executive Officer Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of Marriott International stock on December 11, 2019 at the price of $142.26 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 2.74% since.

