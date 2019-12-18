Fred Schwed: Where Are Investment Clients' Yachts?

Fred Schwed’s book, "Where Are the Customers’ Yachts?: or A Good Hard Look at Wall Street," is a true classic of the investing genre. From its first sentence, it grabs readers' attention:

"'Wall Street,' reads the sinister old gag, ‘is a street with a river at one end and a graveyard at the other.’ This is striking, but incomplete. It omits the kindergarten in the middle, and that’s what this book is about."

Schwed presented a review of the investment management profession that is equal parts indictment and comedy, and in my opinion, it is absolutely essential reading for serious investors. Though it was published nearly 80 years ago, the book still offers powerful insights about the limitations of the investment management business and presents a clear case for individuals to do their own work.

Where are the customers’ yachts?

Investment managers are supposed to manage their clients’ money in such a way that their clients’ wealth increases. Yet, for the most part, it seems to be the investment managers themselves who get rich. This fact has proven troubling to observers of Wall Street and the investing trade for generations. Indeed, the title of Schwed’s book came from a variation on this old Wall Street story:

"Once in the dear dead days beyond recall, an out-of-town visitor was being shown the wonders of the New York financial district. When the party arrived at the Battery, one of his guides indicated some handsome ships riding at anchor. He said, 'look, those are the bankers’ and brokers’ yachts.'” 'Where are the customers’ yachts?' asked the naive visitor.

While most portfolio managers, wealth planners and financial advisors do manage to accomplish wealth increases for their customers to a degree, the lion’s share of the gains seems to flow to themselves rather than the people they ostensibly work for. Management fees, carried interest, performance fees and their ilk all serve to scrape away at clients’ returns for the benefit of those whose money they use:

"There are also several thousand burglars extant, all of whom refer to themselves these days as investment counsel. This is not the fault of the bona fide investment counsel; it is no doubt a subtle compliment to them. Some of these other gentry allocate the funds between themselves and their clients in the ancient classic manner, i.e. at the close of the day’s business they take all the money and throw it up in the air. Everything that sticks to the ceiling belongs to the clients."

Being able to do one’s own research and make prudent investing decisions without such fees weighing on returns can yield far greater success.

The power of making your own decisions

Schwed observed that Wall Street operators seem to have an almost pathological need for constant activity:

"Like most other Wall Streeters, bankers suffer from the inability to do nothing. Your average Wall Streeter, faced with nothing profitable to do, does nothing for only a brief time. Then, suddenly and hysterically, he does something which turns out to be extremely unprofitable. He is not a lazy man."

Managers and brokers need to prove they are “adding value” in some way for their clients, which often translates into constant action to prove that they are “doing something.” This proclivity is compounded further among those managers who are paid per transaction or trade; they have an inherent bias for action that may come at the expense of the client.

Sometimes the most prudent investment decision is to wait patiently, but that is anathema to the investment management profession. Thus, clients may often find themselves being cycled through various assets with only limited rhyme or reason. Unsurprisingly, this tends to have a negative impact on returns.

Instead, acting independently, an intelligent investor can make decisions based on their own needs, not the needs of a portfolio manager or broker. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), the legendary value investor at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), has made this point many times:

"Ted Williams described in his book 'The Science of Hitting' that the most important thing — for a hitter — is to wait for the right pitch. And that's exactly the philosophy I have about investing — wait for the right pitch, and wait for the right deal. And it will come… It's the key to investing...If he waited for the pitch that was really in his sweet spot, he would bat .400. If he had to swing at something on the lower corner, he would probably bat .235."

Build your competence gradually

While running one’s own portfolio is the best way to evade the inefficiencies and incentives of the investment management industry, it also demands a great deal of research, attention and patience. Investors should approach managing their own wealth with tremendous care, as they will have only themselves to blame if they make errors of judgment. Schwed’s advice on this subject is timeless:

"You must use real money. Making ‘mind bets’ won’t do. Like all of life’s rich emotional experiences, the full flavor of losing important money cannot be conveyed by literature. Art cannot convey to an inexperienced girl what it is truly like to be a wife and mother. There are certain things that cannot be adequately explained to a virgin either by words or pictures. Nor can any description that I might offer here even approximate what it feels like to lose a real chunk of money that you used to own."

Investors cannot think that their paper portfolio returns will be a perfect proxy for their real returns. When real money is involved, it changes everything. Investors must think carefully and work gradually to build their competence as investors, since going in blind could end up making things even worse.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: