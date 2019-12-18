6 Underperforming Guru Stocks

Although gurus hold positions in the following companies, their share prices and returns have suffered declines recently. These are the worst-performing stocks over the past six months that have a long-term presence in more than multiple gurus' portfolios.

Juniper Networks

Shares of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have declined 8.07% over the past six months. The stock is held by three gurus.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 14.71% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.78% and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)’s Pzena Investment Management with 0.75%.

The company, which provides equipment for telecommunications carriers, has an $8.07 billion market cap and was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 22.75. As of Dec. 18, the share price of $24.11 was 16.16% below the 52-week high and 7.58% above the 52-week low.

Over the past 10 years, the stock has fallen 7.46%. The return on equity of 7.83% and return on assets of 4.07% are outperforming 70% of companies in the hardware industry.

Abiomed

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) is held by five gurus. The stock tumbled 29.75% over the past six months.

With 6.85% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Simons with 4.74% and the Sands Capital Management’s Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.31%.

The company, which provides products for patients in need of hemodynamic support, has a market cap of $7.95 billion. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 28.18 as of Dec. 18, and the share price of $172.15 was 52.03% below the 52-week high and 12.73% above the 52-week low.

Over the past decade, the stock has climbed 2,046%. The return on equity of 24.13% and return on assets of 21.45% are outperforming 91% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile

Shares of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (NYSE:SQM) declined 11.7% over the past six months. The stock is held by three gurus.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s GMO LLC with 0.37% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Simons’ firm with 0.10%.

The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 24.59. As of Dec. 18, the share price of $27.07 was 40.06% below the 52-week high and 19.77% above the 52-week low.

Over the past decade, share prices have declined 28%. The return on equity of 15.44% and return on assets of 7.26% are outperforming 70% of companies in the chemicals industry.

MongoDB

Shares of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) declined 20.17% over the past six months. Four gurus hold the stock.

With 1.54% of outstanding shares, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management is the largest guru shareholder of the company, followed by Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

The applications database provider has a market cap of $7.50 billion. The stock was trading with a price-book ratio of 34.1 as of Dec. 18, and the share price of $132.26 was 29.75% below the 52-week high and 85.19% above the 52-week low.

The return on equity of -57.86% and return on assets of -18.69% are underperforming 86% of companies in the software industry. Over the past decade, share prices have gained 302%.

The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) declined 12.43% over the past six months. The stock is held by five gurus.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.86% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39%, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08% and Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

The company, which produces the crop nutrients phosphate and potash, has a market cap of $7.38 billion. The stock was trading with a forward price-earnings ratio of 14.37 as of Dec. 18.

Over the past decade, the stock has fallen 64%. The return on equity of -0.33% and return on assets of -0.17% are underperforming 68% of companies in the agriculture industry.

Guardant Health

Shares of Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) declined 13.69% over the past six months. Six gurus hold the stock.

With 3.35% of outstanding shares, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Investors is the largest guru shareholder of the company, followed by Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.92% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management with 0.89%.

The medical lab company has a $7.20 billion market cap. The stock was trading with a price-book ratio of 8.82. As of Dec. 18, the share price of $77.85 was 30.70% below the 52-week high and 140.54% above the 52-week low.

Over the past decade, the stock has climbed 141.30%. The return on equity of -13.32% and return on assets of -10.44% are underperforming 56% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

