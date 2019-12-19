6 High-Yield Stocks

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of Monday, the following companies have high dividend yields but performed poorly over the past 12 months.

FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE:FE) dividend yield is 3.13% with a payout ratio of 0.67. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has risen 29.23%. Shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 3.59 and a price-earnings ratio of 22.62.

The company, which operates in the regulated utilities industry, has a market cap of $26.09 billion and a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of 16.24% is outperforming the sector, the return on assets of 2.87% is underperforming 53% of competitors. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The equity-asset ratio of 0.18 is underperforming 86% of competitors.

The company’s largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 1.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)’s Causeway Capital Management with 0.60% and NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42%.

Baker Hughes Co.'s (NYSE:BKR) dividend yield is 2.96% and the payout ratio is 1.6. Over the past 52 weeks, the share price has risen 15.83%. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 56.67 and a price-book ratio of 1.16.

With a $25.04 billion market cap, the company operates in the oil and gas industry. While the return on equity of 1.2% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of 0.4% is outperforming 50% of competitors. The cash-debt ratio of 0.40 is outperforming 52% of competitors. The equity-asset ratio of 0.42 is below the industry median of 0.48.

Dodge & Cox is the company's largest guru shareholder with 7.43% of outstanding shares, followed by Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.91% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

Entergy Corp.'s (NYSE:ETR) dividend yield is 3.09% with a payout ratio of 0.91. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has risen 36%. Shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 2.36 and a price-earnings ratio of 29.71.

With a $23.66 billion market cap, the utility company has a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of 8.58% is outperforming the sector, the return on assets of 1.63% is underperforming 71% of competitors. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The equity-asset ratio of 0.20 is below the industry median of 0.36.

Simons’ firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 2.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.39%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26% and Pzena with 0.19%.

Telefonica Brasil SA's (NYSE:VIV) dividend yield is 5.36% with a payout ratio of 1.36. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has climbed 18%. Shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 1.14 and a price-earnings ratio of 15.65.

The Brazilian wireless telephone company has a market cap of $23.59 billion. The company has a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.33% and return on assets of 4.81% are outperforming 54% of competitors. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.33 is outperforming 54% of competitors. The equity-asset ratio of 0.64 is above the industry median of 0.38.

With 0.20% of outstanding shares, Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio)' Brandes Investment Partners is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Ketterer with 0.18%.

TELUS Corp.'s (NYSE:TU) dividend yield is 4.47% with a payout ratio of 0.77. Over the past 52 weeks, the share price has advanced 12.51%. The stock is trading with a price-book ratio of 2.80 and a price-earnings ratio of 17.42.

The provider of phone, internet and television services has a market cap of $22.95 billion. GuruFocus rated its profitability and growth 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.77% and return on assets of 5.02% are outperforming 69% of competitors. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The equity-asset ratio of 0.29 is below the industry median of 0.38.

Simons’ firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.90% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.07% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates with 0.03%.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC's (NYSE:CCEP) dividend yield is 3.42% with a payout ratio of 0.56. Over the past 52 weeks, the share price has risen 7.95%. The stock is trading with a price-book ratio of 3.30 and a price-earnings ratio of 18.64.

With a market cap of $22.73 billion, the company provides nonalcoholic beverage products. The return on equity of 21.81% and return on assets of 7.78% are outperforming 69% of competitors. The equity-asset ratio of 0.33 is underperforming 75% of competitors.

With 0.81% of outstanding shares, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.31%.

