Mayank Marwah
Mayank Marwah
CarMax’s 3rd-Quarter Earnings Lagged Estimates Despite Revenue Increase

Used and wholesale vehicle sales soared during the quarter

December 20, 2019 | About: KMX +0% CVNA +0%

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) released its third-quarter earnings on Dec. 20 before the market opened. While the company’s earnings lagged analysts’ projections, revenue surpassed estimates.

Key metrics

The used car retailer registered earnings of $1.02 per share in the third quarter, which reflected a decline of 7% year over year. Analysts had projected earnings of $1.16 per share. Revenue of $4.79 billion exceeded projections of $4.71 billion and rose 11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Reflecting on the quarter’s performance, CarMax’s president and CEO Bill Nash said:

“We are pleased with our strong unit sales growth this quarter. Our retail sales strength was a direct result of our ability to execute well, with solid performance in operations, financing, customer progression, and marketing all contributing to our growth. In addition, we benefited from a favorable underlying used car sales environment.”

Used and wholesale vehicle sales

Used car units sales climbed 11% in the reported quarter. This included a comparable store used unit sales growth of 7.5%, thanks to robust conversion and solid growth in the online traffic.

Total wholesale vehicle unit sales went up 3.3%. The company cited growth in its store base, which was only partly compensated for by the lower appraisal traffic.

Expansion of omnichannel facility

The omnichannel facility, which integrates different methods of shopping, will be available to the majority of its customers by the end of fiscal 2020.

“We remain excited about the unique and powerful experience we are providing through omni-channel, which is empowering customers to shop on their terms, whenever and wherever it is most convenient for them,” Nash said. “Our ability to seamlessly integrate our physical and digital experiences while continuing to drive comparable store sales growth, maintain an attractive used vehicle gross profit per unit, and deliver our exceptional customer service is a key differentiator.”

Through its omnichannel facility, the company is better able to combat Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), an online-only used car retailer.

Conclusion

During the quarter, the company paid high stock-based compensation expenses and mounting advertisement expenses associated with company’s omnichannel rollout, which adversely impacted earnings. The company’s in-store and online traffic, however, witnessed sound improvement, driving revenue up and causing earnings to miss.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

About the author:

Mayank Marwah
A seasoned writer with keen interest in the automotive, technology, telecommunication, retail and aerospace sectors.

Comments

