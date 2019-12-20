  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2239)

Largest Insider Trades of the Week

Insiders load up on Globalstar, dump shares of Continental Resources

December 20, 2019 | About: UBER +0% CLR +0% HCCOU +0% FRG +0% GSAT +0%

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or for a certain range of value. For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to “$200,000+,” the duration to “December 2019” and All Insider Sales to “$200,000+.”

According to these filters, the following are significant trades from company insiders this week.

Globalstar

Director and 10% owner James Monroe III and Director Benjamin G. Wolff bought a combined 2.3 million shares of Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) for an average price of 41 cents per share on Dec. 16 and Dec. 19.

94beef632efe8c81a021f6a2bf33794d.png

The telecommunications company has a market cap of $711 million, an institutional ownership of 28.78% and an insider ownership of 0.81%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock gained 13.95%. As of Friday, it was trading 32.41% below its 52-week high and 45.62% above its 52-week low.

Franchise Group

Vintage Capital Management LLC, Director Matthew E. Avril and Chief Administrative Officer Andrew F. Kaminsky bought a combined 96,789 shares of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) for an average price of $13.25 per share on Dec.16.

056793cec1b6cf845467074377e64a2b.png

The personal services company has a market cap of $394.89 million and an enterprise value of $749.83 million. It has institutional ownership of 7.93% and an insider ownership of 1.64%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 57%. As of Friday, it was trading 26.88% below its 52-week high and 61.09% above its 52-week low.

Healthcare Merger

CEO Steven J. Shulman and President Charles J. Ditkoff, together with 10% owner HCMC Sponsor LLC, bought 2.1 million shares of Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCOU) for an average price of $10 per share on Dec. 17.

d71ff872391170706cd309ee32b836e7.png

Enterprise Products Partners

Randa Duncan Williams, director and 10% owner of Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD), bought 177,000 shares for an average price of $27.65 per share on Dec. 16.

b80aa69265f3c71c5aabaa9da19a0e5d.png

The partnership, which is focused on the transportation and processing of natural gas, has a market cap of $61.9 billion and an enterprise value of $89.65 billion. It has an institutional ownership of 44.19% and an insider ownership of 0.79%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 15.38%. As of Friday, it was trading 8.38% below its 52-week high and 21.22% above its 52-week low.

Continental Resources

Harold Hamm, CEO, chairman and 10% owner of Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), sold 1,779,496 shares for an average price of $33.87 per share on Dec. 19.

75670b901a3176707db22cf41ef52b58.png

The oil and gas producer has a market cap of $12.59 billion, an insider ownership of 1.54% and an institutional ownership of 24.84%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 13.46%. As of Friday, shares were trading 35.37% below the 52-week high and 23.37% above the 52-week low.

Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 510,000 shares for an average price of $29.90 per share on Dec.19.

a42b0d6475396d353341cdab90121336.png

The ride-sharing service has a market cap of $49.57 billion and an enterprise value of $45.10 billion. It has insider ownership of 52.22% and institutional ownership of 6.52%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 30.79%. As of Friday, shares were trading 9.93% below the three-month high and 19.33% above the three-month low.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


