Primecap Odyssey Funds' Annual Letter to Shareholders

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, the PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock Fund, PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund, and PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund produced total returns of +11.22%, +5.75%, and +4.71%, respectively. The unmanaged S&P 500 index pro-duced a total return of +14.33% during the period. Unfavorable stock selection detracted from results relative to the S&P 500, while sector allocation had a more mixed impact across the funds.

During the fiscal year, the American economy’s decade-long expansion moderated somewhat, demonstrating signs of late-cycle fatigue amid a broader global slowdown. Consumer spending generally remained healthy, bolstered by continued labor market strength, even as consumer con-fidence dipped in the summer months. But business investment weakened of late, a notable reversal from year-ago conditions, and trade-driven uncertainty has hindered business confidence. Elsewhere, major foreign economies slowed, particularly in Europe and China, and geopolitical tension intensified, including an apparent Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia oil infrastructure and a further deterioration in U.S.-China relations. The Federal Reserve responded to the unease with three interest rate cuts, an about-face from last year’s tightening campaign.

The equity market proved resilient in the face of this widespread uncertainty, finishing the period at record-high levels. The S&P 500’s +14% return defied a sharp deceleration in corporate earn-ings throughout the year, as analysts now project just +1% earnings growth for the S&P 500 index in 2019, well below original expectations for double-digit growth. Indeed, the index’s cur-rent expected earnings for 2020 nearly match year-ago expectations for 2019 earnings, implying forward valuation climbed in tandem with the market’s ascent.

Defensive sectors real estate (+27%) and utilities (+24%) led the market as beneficiaries of the Federal Reserve’s dovish pivot to lower interest rates, but many cyclical sectors also outperformed, including information technology (+23%) and consumer discretionary (+16%). Weakness, meanwhile, was concentrated in energy (-12%) and health care (+9%), which were beset by declining crude prices and domestic political scrutiny, respectively. The market’s performance overall featured something of a flight to quality, with bond-proxy defensive stocks and high-quality cyclical stocks both benefitting. In a sense, and somewhat counterintuitively, persistent anxiety and wilting bond yields together fueled the market rise, with investors crowding into ostensible safe harbors across disparate sectors.

We tend to fish in less tranquil seas, willfully eschewing perceived safety in return for what we assess as greater risk-adjusted opportunities. This results in relatively concentrated and often con-trarian exposures to out-of-favor and higher-risk industries. Our consequent ownership of unloved (e.g., airlines and cruise lines) and more speculative (e.g., biotechnology) stocks bears limited resemblance to the S&P 500, creating the possibility for substantial deviation in perform-ance. Unfortunately, many of our portfolios’ idiosyncratic features directly contributed to poor relative results this fiscal year, particularly in the Growth and Aggressive Growth Funds.

Each of the PRIMECAP Odyssey Funds continues to be overweight in the health care, information technology, industrials, and consumer discretionary sectors, and underweight in the communication services, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities, and real estate sectors. Within the financials sector, the PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock Fund has developed a modest overweight position, while the Growth and Aggressive Growth Funds remain slightly underweight the sector.

A more detailed discussion of the results of each PRIMECAP Odyssey Fund follows.

PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock Fund

For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, the Stock Fund’s total return of +11.22% trailed the S&P 500’s total return of +14.33%. Relative to the S&P 500, modestly favorable sector allocation was more than offset by unfavorable stock selection.

The Stock Fund’s steep underweight position in the lagging energy sector (1% of average assets versus 5% for the index) benefited relative results, as did overweight positions in information technology and industrials. Providing a substantial offset were a sizable health care overweight position, modest cash holdings, and negligible exposure to the two best performing sectors, real estate (+27%) and utilities (+24%).

Sector allocation is reasonably similar across each of the Odyssey Funds with a few notable exceptions. Relative to its Odyssey Fund peers, the Stock Fund has larger industrials (20% of average assets) and financials (14% of average assets) ownership, while its health care overweight position (20% of average assets) is less pronounced than in the Growth and Aggressive Growth Funds. These distinctive features explain the Stock Fund’s modest sector allocation tailwind.

Stock selection was unfavorable in aggregate. Information technology and industrials were the areas of greatest relative weakness. Within information technology, strong performances from several key semiconductor holdings, led by KLA Corporation (+90%), failed to offset substantial weakness in our technology hardware ownership, most notably NetApp (-27%) and HP Inc. (-26%). Within industrials, FedEx (-30%) was the primary laggard, as both trade concerns and company-specific challenges weighed on the shares. Airlines generally detracted from results as well, with American Airlines (-13%) the worst performer in the group.

Favorable selection within health care provided a partial offset. The Stock Fund features fewer biotechnology holdings, and the portfolio’s differentiated pharmaceutical ownership out-performed overall. The fund’s largest holding at period-end, Astrazeneca PLC (+31%), was the standout performer, followed by Roche (+27%), while avoiding large-cap peers Pfizer (-8%) and Johnson & Johnson (-3%) also boosted relative results.

The top 10 holdings, which collectively represented 28.8% of the portfolio at the period end, are listed below:

PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock Fund Ending % of Top 10 Holdings as of 10/31/19 Total Portfolio* AstraZeneca Plc 4.2 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 4.1 Eli Lilly & Co. 3.3 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. 2.6 Discover Financial Services 2.6 Southwest Airlines Co. 2.6 Wells Fargo & Company 2.4 Siemens AG 2.4 Whirlpool Corporation 2.3 Sony Corporation 2.3 Total % of Portfolio 28.8

The percentage is calculated by using the ending market value of the security divided by the ending market value of the total investments of the fund.

PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund

For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, the Growth Fund returned +5.75%, behind both the S&P 500’s +14.33% total return and the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s total return of +17.10%. Both sector allocation and stock selection detracted from performance relative to the S&P 500.

The Growth Fund’s poor stock selection this period was widespread. Consumer discretionary holdings iRobot (-45%), L Brands (-44%), and Carnival (-21%) severely underperformed, even as the sector benchmark (+16%) managed to outpace the market. And while individual stock performance was somewhat more varied in other key sectors, selection was overall unfavorable in each of health care, information technology, industrials, and financials.

Within health care, Seattle Genetics (+91%) and Insulet (+65%) outperformed but were unable to offset the broader sell-off in biotechnology stocks, punctuated by a significant decline in Nektar Therapeutics (-56%) and Alkermes (-52%). ABIOMED (-39%) also underperformed, a sharp reversal following a remarkable multi-year ascent. The story was similar in the information technol-ogy sector, as strength in KLA Corporation (+90%) and Universal Display (+63%) failed to compensate for underperformance in other holdings, most notably BlackBerry (-43%) and NetApp (-27%). Elsewhere in the fund, airlines led the industrials’ underperformance, with American (-13%) and United (+6%) the main culprits, while E*TRADE Financial (-15%) dragged down the financials portfolio.

Sector allocation largely mirrored that of the Stock Fund, but with a larger health care overweight position (30% of average assets) and a slightly less pronounced energy underweight (2% of aver-age assets), the overall allocation effect tipped modestly negative. Underweight positions in real estate and utilities were once again headwinds to relative performance.

The top 10 holdings, which collectively represented 26.4% of the portfolio at the period end, are listed below:

PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund Ending % of Top 10 Holdings as of 10/31/19 Total Portfolio* Seattle Genetics, Inc. 4.3 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. 3.5 Eli Lilly & Co. 2.7 ABIOMED, Inc. 2.7 Alphabet Inc. 2.4 Insulet Corporation 2.3 Micron Technology 2.3 Alibaba Group Holding ADR 2.2 Southwest Airlines Co. 2.1 Siemens AG 1.9 Total % of Portfolio 26.4

The percentage is calculated by using the ending market value of the security divided by the ending market value of the total investments of the fund.

PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund

For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, the Aggressive Growth Fund’s total return of +4.71% lagged both the S&P 500’s total return of +14.33% and the Russell Midcap Growth Index’s total return of +18.93%. As with the Growth Fund, both sector allocation and stock selection detracted from performance relative to the S&P 500.

Unfavorable stock selection was again broad-based, with the Aggressive Growth Fund’s greater biotechnology ownership contributing to the portfolio’s inferior results relative to the Growth Fund. The fund’s health care holdings significantly lagged (-6%) its sector benchmark (+9%), explaining roughly half of the fund-level underperformance during the period. Seattle Genetics (+91%) and Insulet (+65%) again provided a lift but were overwhelmed by declines in several key positions. In addition to Nektar Therapeutics (-56%), Alkermes (-52%), and ABIOMED (-39%), the portfolio also suffered from its exposure to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (-35%), Bio-Marin (-21%), and QIAGEN (-18%). While the portfolio featured many smaller outperformers, significant weakness in our larger holdings proved insurmountable.

In the rest of the portfolio, favorable stock selection in financials, led by MarketAxess Holdings (+77%), was unable to offset weakness in communication services, industrials, information tech-nology, and consumer discretionary. In a continuation of last year’s results in communication services, shares of both comScore (-86%), a media measurement firm, and Lions Gate Entertain-ment (-58%), a media content platform, led the portfolio’s underperformance. Within consumer discretionary, iRobot (-45%) was the principal detractor, while results in information technology and industrials closely mimicked the Stock and Growth Funds, as technology companies and air-lines drove the underperformance.

The top 10 holdings, which collectively represented 29.8% of the portfolio at the period end, are listed below:

PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund Ending % of Top 10 Holdings as of 10/31/19 Total Portfolio* Sony Corporation 4.3 Seattle Genetics, Inc. 3.9 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. 3.3 Micron Technology, Inc. 3.3 Splunk Inc. 2.7 Universal Display Corporation 2.6 ABIOMED, Inc. 2.5 American Airlines Group, Inc. 2.5 MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. 2.4 Delta Air Lines, Inc. 2.3 Total % of Portfolio 29.8

The percentage is calculated by using the ending market value of the security divided by the ending market value of the total investments of the fund.

Outlook

Our longstanding cautious optimism currently tilts slightly towards caution, a reflection of increased concerns in both the international and domestic arenas. The S&P 500 finished the year at record highs despite a moderation in economic activity. Absolute valuation (17.2x forward P/E valuation) is perhaps reasonable relative to anemic bond yields (1.7% 10-year Treasury yield), but the divergence between equity market performance and underlying economic activity feels unsustainable. Indeed, even with equity market indices prevailing at elevated levels, the bond markets recently indicated apparent distress. In late August, the 10-year Treasury yield briefly dipped below the 2-year Treasury yield, an inversion notorious as a harbinger of recession.

Meanwhile, confidence in some form of a U.S.-China trade deal remains steadfast, with “phase one” enthusiasm reaching a crescendo of late, even as national political crises unfold in both countries (an impeachment inquiry and the Hong Kong protests, respectively). We have admit-tedly been hopeful that trade-inspired geopolitical risks would subside, but instead we have observed mostly false starts and provocation thus far. American domestic political rancor has likewise escalated, with hyper-partisanship effectively paralyzing the federal government’s legis-lative and executive branches for the indefinite future as another major election looms.

Despite the relentless uncertainty, we nonetheless remain believers in America’s economic engine, the free enterprise system. This fundamental faith undergirds and informs our desire to own U.S. equities over the long-term, and we remain cognizant of how quickly conditions can improve. Our largest sector positions continue to be in information technology and health care, where the development of innovative technologies and therapies is not tied to near-term economic pros-pects. We also, however, invest in companies and industries, such as semiconductors and airlines, with more cyclical orientations. These companies rely heavily on global growth and, in some cases, a constructive China relationship.

Following a year of substantial underperformance, our conviction in our portfolios has only increased. With regards to our outsized health care ownership, despite the political noise, our assessment of company-level prospects is largely unaltered. And so rather than pursue perceived security in slow-growth businesses tied to food and other staples, we continue to prefer pharma-ceutical and biotech companies, particularly research-intensive enterprises with substantial upside potential. At period-end, the health care sector traded at a far more attractive absolute and relative valuation (15.2x forward P/E versus its 16.3x 20-year average) than its defensive sector peers, including consumer staples (19.8x versus 16.8x) and utilities (19.9x versus 14.4x).

Similarly, our airlines ownership again detracted from relative results, extending its multi-year run of underperformance. We remain optimistic, and our disproportionate exposure to the group is a distinctive portfolio differentiator. We observe a consolidated industry with above-average growth prospects, improved balance sheets, and sustainable free cash flow generation, characteristics that make the airlines increasingly indistinguishable from highly-regarded industrial sector peers. And yet the airlines industry now trades at a forward P/E multiple (8.2x) that is less than half that of the market (17.2x) and the sector (18.6x), a discount we view as more rooted in legacy investor animosity than present day economic reality.

In short, we believe our portfolios possess an attractive combination of secular growth and reasonable valuations, a view borne out through the lens of the price/earnings-to-growth ratio, or PEG ratio. For instance, the S&P 500 at period-end comprised a 2020 P/E of 17.0x and an estimated 3-5 year earn-ings growth outlook of 10.9%, equivalent to a PEG of 1.6. In contrast, each of the PRIMECAP Odys-sey Funds screens more favorably. Relative to the market, the Growth Fund features both a slight valuation discount and faster mid-term earnings growth, generating a PEG of roughly 1.0. The Stock Fund is considerably less expensive with marginally slower earnings growth, resulting in a PEG of roughly 1.4. And the Aggressive Growth Fund is modestly more expensive than the market, but its earnings are expected to grow notably faster, resulting in a PEG of roughly 1.0.

No single metric, of course, perfectly represents a portfolio’s inherent attractiveness, nor will any metric singularly govern relative performance. Our investment process is a fundamental, bottom-up search for stocks with long-term prospects we find to be materially better than market prices imply; a superior PEG ratio is an output of this process, not an input. Our approach to stock selection generates fund returns that will, at times, meaningfully deviate from their bench-marks, and not always in our favor. We nonetheless believe that this approach can generate superior results for shareholders over the long term.

Sincerely,

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) Company

November 8, 2019

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

The funds invest in smaller companies, which involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility. All funds may invest in foreign securities, which involves greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. Mutual fund investing involves risk, and loss of principal is possible. Growth stocks typically are more volatile than value stocks; however, value stocks have a lower expected growth rate in earnings and sales.

Please refer to the Schedule of Investments for details of fund holdings. Fund holdings and sector alloca-tions are subject to change at any time and are not recommendations to buy or sell any security.

The information provided herein represents the opinions of PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) Company and is not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice.

