Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Dec. 20

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI), Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG), Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) have declined to their three-year lows.

PLDT declined to $19.50

The price of PLDT shares declined to $19.50 on Dec. 20, which is only 1.3% above the three-year low of $19.25.

PLDT is an international telecommunications and digital services company that is based in the Philippines. It is the largest company of its kind in the country and is the most known internet service provider there. The company offers cellular services, fixed-line telephone, internet protocol television and various information technology services.

PLDT has a market cap of $4.21 billion; its shares were traded around $19.50 with a price-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 7.06%. The forward dividend yield is 7.02%.

On Nov. 30, PLDT announced that its wireless subsidiary, Smart Communications Inc., has created an agreement with the Araneta Group to launch 5G technology in Araneta City and transform it into the country’s first Smart 5G Lifestyle Hub. The launch will feature the country’s first 5G indoor deployment and the first 5G enabled shopping mall.

Simon Property Group declined to $145.49

The price of Simon Property Group shares declined to $145.49 on Dec. 20, which is only 2.1% above the three-year low of $142.40.

Simon Property Group is an international real estate company that is currently the largest real estate investment trust and largest shopping mall operator in the U.S. The company operates from five retail real estate platforms, including regional malls, premium outlet centers, The Mills, community centers and international properties.

Simon Property Group has a market cap of $44.65 billion; its shares were traded around $145.49 with a price-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a price-sales ratio of 7.81. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 5.71%. The forward dividend yield is 5.78%. Simon Property Group had an annual average earnings growth of 4.90% over the past 10 years.

On Nov. 13, Simon Property Group announced the completion of new rooftop solar system installments at the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets and Jackson Premium Outlets. The new installations, totaling more than 50,000 square feet of solar panels across the three properties, were installed by Safari Energy LLC. The solar installations have a combined capacity of 605.6 kilowatts and will produce over 725,000 kilowatt hours of energy annual at the three properties.

Groupon declined to $2.23

The price of Groupon shares declined to $2.23 on Dec. 20, which is only 0.9% above the three-year low of $2.21.

Groupon is an international e-commerce company that focuses on connecting subscribers with local retailers by offering deals on activities, travel and services. The company is a component of the Russell 2000.

Groupon has a market cap of $1.26 billion; its shares were traded around $2.23 with a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

On Dec. 17, Groupon announced that John J. Higginson will join the company as chief technology officer, with responsibilities of overseeing the company’s global engineering, information security and platform development efforts. Higginson joins the company from Enova International, where he was also CTO.

Taubman Centers declined to $30.35

The price of Taubman Centers shares declined to $30.35 on Dec. 20, which is only 2.7% above the three-year low of $29.52.

Taubman Centers is a real estate company that specializes in owning regional malls in the United States. The company owns the subsidiary Taubman Asia, which is headquartered in Hong Kong. The company has the highest-selling portfolio of malls, by square foot, of any mall company in the U.S. Many of the company’s malls feature an upscale, bright, white color scheme with contemporary geometric ceiling designs and skylights.

Taubman Centers has a market cap of $1.86 billion; its shares were traded around $30.35 with a price-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 8.88%. The forward dividend yield is 8.86%. Taubman Centers had an annual average earnings growth of 1.00% over the past 10 years.

On Dec. 5, Taubman Centers announced the board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 67.5 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 31 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 16.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

