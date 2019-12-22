Weekly CFO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus insider data, the recent chief financial officer buys were RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) and MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

RiceBran Technologies CFO bought 20,000 shares

CFO and Executive Vice President Todd T. Mitchell bought 20,000 shares for $1.25 per share on Dec. 19. Since then, the stock has increased 8.8%. RiceBran Technologies has a market cap of $45.145 million and its shares were traded around $1.36. The company has a price-sales ratio of 1.85. Over the past 10 years, RiceBran Technologies had an annual average earnings growth of 39.40%.

RiceBran Technologies announced its third-quarter results with revenue of $5.30 million and gross loss of $359,000, while the net loss was $3.33 million. The 2018 total revenue was $14.76 million, an 11% increase from 2017. The gross profit was $2.98 million, a 21% decrease from the year prior. The net loss was $8.10 million.

CEO and President Brent Robert Rystrom bought 80,000 shares for $1.25 per share on Dec. 19. In addition, Director Beth L. Bronner bought 16,000 shares and Director Brent David Rosenthal bought 20,000 shares. Since then, the share price has climbed 8.8%.

Fluent CFO bought 17,056 shares

CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares for $2.1 per share on Dec. 13. Since then, the stock price has increased by 19.05%. Fluent has a market cap of $192.024 million and its shares were traded around $2.50. The company has a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

Fluent announced its third-quarter results with revenue of $64.55 million and gross profit of $19.98 million, while the net loss was $1.06 million. The 2018 total revenue was $250.28 million, a 14% increase from 2017. The gross profit was $88.72 million, a 22% increase from the year prior. The net loss was $17.93 million.

CEO Ryan Schulke bought 16,224 shares for $2.16 per share on Dec. 11. Since then, the stock has advanced 15.74%. Presiden Matthew Conlin bought 15,372 shares for $2.38 per share on Dec. 10. Since then, the stock price has increased by 5.04%.

MEI Pharma CFO bought 12,500 shares

CFO Brian G. Drazba bought 12,500 shares for $1.6 per share on Dec. 19. Since then, the stock price has increased by 17.5%. MEI Pharma has a market cap of $138.471 million and its shares were traded around $1.88. The company has a price-sales ratio of 24.42.

MEI Pharma announced its third-quarter results with revenue of $1.16 million and gross profit of $469,000, while the net loss was $2.99 million. The 2019 total revenue was $4.92 million, a 203% increase from 2018. The gross profit was $652,000, a 137% increase from the year prior. The net loss was $16.82 million.

CEO Daniel P. Gold bought 18,750 shares for $1.6 per share on Dec. 19. Director Thomas C. Reynolds bought 10,000 shares and Director Frederick W. Driscoll bought 62,500 shares. Since then, the stock price has increased by 17.5%.

Disclosure: None.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.