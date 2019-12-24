US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Tuesday before Christmas

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 28,515.45 on Dec. 24 with a loss of 36.08 points or 0.13%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,223.38 for a loss of 0.63 points or 0.02%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 8,952.88 for a gain of 7.24 points or 0.08%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 12.63 for a gain of 0.020 points or 0.16%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes ended mostly flat Tuesday with light trading and early market closes. The down day dampened hopes of a Santa Claus rally, which requires gains over the last five days of December and first two days of January. Among the large consumer retailers, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was up 0.18% for the day while Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Target (NYSE:TGT) all closed lower. For the year, the Nasdaq has a gain of 31%, the S&P 500 is up 26% and the Dow Jones is up 21%. Later in the week, investors will be watching for continued positive effects from yesterday's new tariff plan announcement from China and further developments on the impeachment process of U.S. President Trump.

In the S&P 500, real estate and consumer discretionary led gains. In the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the following stocks led gains:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) 0.70%

Disney (NYSE:DIS) 0.48%

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) 0.47%

Boeing (NYSE:BA) 1.33%

3M (NYSE:MMM) 1.10%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,677.05 for a gain of 2.90 points or 0.17%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,024.69 for a gain of 2.02 points or 0.20%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 10,738.74 for a gain of 25.20 points or 0.24%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,973.64 for a gain of 2.35 points or 0.02%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,061.37 for a loss of 2.02 points or 0.098%; the S&P 100 at 1,437.10 for a loss of 0.90 points or 0.063%; the Nasdaq 100 at 8,699.51 for a gain of 3.50 points or 0.040%; the Russell 3000 at 1,889.64 for a gain of 0.16 points or 0.0086%; the Russell 1000 at 1,780.85 for a loss of 0.13 points or 0.0072%; the Wilshire 5000 at 32,948.61 for a gain of 1.43 points or 0.0044%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 753.81 for a loss of 3.21 points or 0.42%.

