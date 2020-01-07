Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Chairman & CEO Richard D Fain Sold $2.6 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard D Fain (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of RCL on 01/06/2020 at an average price of $131.07 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd is a global cruise company. It owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a market cap of $27.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $130.44 with a P/E ratio of 14.25 and P/S ratio of 2.55. The dividend yield of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd stocks is 2.28%. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Richard D Fain sold 20,000 shares of RCL stock on 01/06/2020 at the average price of $131.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

