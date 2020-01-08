Scout Investments, Inc. Buys IHS Markit, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Baker Hughes Co, Sells WEC Energy Group Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Ross Stores Inc

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Scout Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys IHS Markit, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Baker Hughes Co, Roku Inc, Lincoln National Corp, sells WEC Energy Group Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2019Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scout Investments, Inc.. As of 2019Q4, Scout Investments, Inc. owns 281 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) - 721,428 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 223.40% AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) - 5,190,614 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.56% Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 751,372 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.51% Lincoln National Corp (LNC) - 1,441,180 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.09% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 536,476 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92%

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 890,502 shares as of .

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $21.32 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $24.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,976,625 shares as of .

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.62 and $164.28, with an estimated average price of $138.47. The stock is now traded at around $135.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 363,985 shares as of .

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $154.52 and $178.75, with an estimated average price of $168. The stock is now traded at around $177.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 215,835 shares as of .

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $46.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 722,943 shares as of .

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $159.84, with an estimated average price of $151.23. The stock is now traded at around $159.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 193,832 shares as of .

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd by 223.40%. The purchase prices were between $101.03 and $134.17, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 721,428 shares as of .

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 103.09%. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,441,180 shares as of .

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 104.97%. The purchase prices were between $316.75 and $376.44, with an estimated average price of $345.04. The stock is now traded at around $381.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 190,843 shares as of .

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 263.24%. The purchase prices were between $56.46 and $62.59, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 813,621 shares as of .

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 519.28%. The purchase prices were between $94.31 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $116.71. The stock is now traded at around $110.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 383,990 shares as of .

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 120.80%. The purchase prices were between $30.12 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,016,231 shares as of .

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $115.38 and $125.78, with an estimated average price of $121.18.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $106.93 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $112.67.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $159.31 and $223.54, with an estimated average price of $185.6.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $56.2 and $75.52, with an estimated average price of $67.74.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.43.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $82.8 and $101.4, with an estimated average price of $94.69.

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 50.44%. The sale prices were between $87.14 and $96.08, with an estimated average price of $91.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 778,784 shares as of .

Scout Investments, Inc. reduced to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 51.04%. The sale prices were between $35.12 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Scout Investments, Inc. still held 945,000 shares as of .