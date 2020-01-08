Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys iShares MSCI EMU ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Pennsylvania Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EMU ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares Edge MSCI Min Volatility USA ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2019Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pennsylvania Trust Co. As of 2019Q4, Pennsylvania Trust Co owns 320 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LHX, GPN, EXPO, RCL, GL, CUBE, BX, A, BAM, CTXS, EMN, LPT, MLM, FBHS, EMLP, AMLP,
- Added Positions: EZU, OEF, VXUS, BND, GOOGL, SCHX, BAC, BLK, PFE, BMY, NVDA, TIP, SDY, VRTX, DOW, NKE, FB, KEY, JPM, FIS, BR, MSFT, PG, MRK, CSCO, PAYC, HEI.A, XLE, SYY, CMCSA, APD, CTVA, PSX, COST, SGOL, JPST, KTB, VNQ, SPY, TXN, UTX, TD, MDT, ROST, AFG, CG, AIG, ADM, EPD, ISRG, NVO, ORLY, BKNG, TFX, DXJ, BSV, URI, GWW, VRAY,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, DD, CHD, ADI, NEE, CCL, OXY, INTU, UNP, AMZN, AMT, FISV, MA, LLY, ICE, JCI, V, DG, MSCI, MMM, ACN, CVX, HD, IBM, INTC, MCD, CRM, SWK, UNH, ABBV, CDW, CB, BF.B, CNI, CMD, EOG, FCNCA, HSY, SJM, LOW, NVS, ORCL, LIN, RTN, SBUX, TJX, TYL, VFC, WM, WBS, WFC, WY, RDS.B, HBI, TEL, AWK, ALL, MO, ANSS, BAX, BA, BRO, CPB, CERN, CLX, STZ, GLW, CCK, DHI, D, DOV, DUK, EW, EMR, ENB, EXC, FDX, GE, GIS, GILD, HE, HIFS, HBAN, ITW, IR, K, KMB, MDLZ, AXGN, LMT, SPGI, MET, MCHP, NTRS, OKE, PGR, PEG, QCOM, DGX, RPM, ROL, RDS.A, SLB, SHW, SO, TRV, TROW, TSCO, UL, WMT, ZBH, ET, IGR, DFS, PM, NXPI, KMI, XYL, PANW, HDS, VEEV, PYPL, KHC, ALC, FXC, MDY,
- Sold Out: IVV, IWR, ACWX, USMV, IWM, IEFA, VIG, IJR, IJH, AGG, STI, SCHR, IDV, GOOG, ZTS, IWB, VV, VWO, EFA, MTUM, IVW, EWJ, IWD, EEM, CELG, IWF, IGSB, VO, IEMG, VTI, DVY, IJK, VB, IBB, VEU, IWN, VEA, HAL, IWS, IWP, MPWR, HEDJ, SENEA, XLF, EFG, LQD, VGT, QQQ, VUG, IEF, XLK, VOE, XLV, RSP, PHO, IWO, IJT, IJS, IJJ, IAT, TYG, NFLX, DE, CHK,
- iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 3,648,388 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27368.66%
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 896,030 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5589.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,255 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 503,382 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 404,083 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
Pennsylvania Trust Co initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.49 and $209.93, with an estimated average price of $200.53. The stock is now traded at around $211.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,493 shares as of .New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Pennsylvania Trust Co initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.13 and $183.49, with an estimated average price of $172.18. The stock is now traded at around $188.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,409 shares as of .New Purchase: Exponent Inc (EXPO)
Pennsylvania Trust Co initiated holding in Exponent Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $66.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,335 shares as of .New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)
Pennsylvania Trust Co initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The purchase prices were between $101.03 and $134.17, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,785 shares as of .New Purchase: CubeSmart (CUBE)
Pennsylvania Trust Co initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,460 shares as of .New Purchase: Globe Life Inc (GL)
Pennsylvania Trust Co initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.36 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $103.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,212 shares as of .Added: iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Pennsylvania Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 27368.66%. The purchase prices were between $37.57 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $40.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.51%. The holding were 3,648,388 shares as of .Added: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Pennsylvania Trust Co added to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5589.08%. The purchase prices were between $127.66 and $144.69, with an estimated average price of $137.55. The stock is now traded at around $145.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 896,030 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Pennsylvania Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 856.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $53.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 291,188 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Pennsylvania Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4854.05%. The purchase prices were between $83.03 and $84.38, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $83.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 222,536 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Pennsylvania Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.01%. The purchase prices were between $1177.92 and $1362.47, with an estimated average price of $1292.54. The stock is now traded at around $1405.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 24,990 shares as of .Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Pennsylvania Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5702.85%. The purchase prices were between $68.85 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $73.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 232,114 shares as of .Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Pennsylvania Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $287.78 and $324.32, with an estimated average price of $308.1.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Pennsylvania Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.88 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $57.24.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Pennsylvania Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $44.83 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74.Sold Out: iShares Edge MSCI Min Volatility USA ETF (USMV)
Pennsylvania Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Edge MSCI Min Volatility USA ETF. The sale prices were between $62.68 and $65.67, with an estimated average price of $64.26.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Pennsylvania Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $145.92 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $157.72.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Pennsylvania Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $58.56 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $62.77.
