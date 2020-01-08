Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys iShares MSCI EMU ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Pennsylvania Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EMU ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares Edge MSCI Min Volatility USA ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2019Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pennsylvania Trust Co. As of 2019Q4, Pennsylvania Trust Co owns 320 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 3,648,388 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27368.66% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 896,030 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5589.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,255 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 503,382 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 404,083 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Pennsylvania Trust Co initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.49 and $209.93, with an estimated average price of $200.53. The stock is now traded at around $211.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,493 shares as of .

Pennsylvania Trust Co initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.13 and $183.49, with an estimated average price of $172.18. The stock is now traded at around $188.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,409 shares as of .

Pennsylvania Trust Co initiated holding in Exponent Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $66.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,335 shares as of .

Pennsylvania Trust Co initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The purchase prices were between $101.03 and $134.17, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,785 shares as of .

Pennsylvania Trust Co initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,460 shares as of .

Pennsylvania Trust Co initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.36 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $103.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,212 shares as of .

Pennsylvania Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 27368.66%. The purchase prices were between $37.57 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $40.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.51%. The holding were 3,648,388 shares as of .

Pennsylvania Trust Co added to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5589.08%. The purchase prices were between $127.66 and $144.69, with an estimated average price of $137.55. The stock is now traded at around $145.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 896,030 shares as of .

Pennsylvania Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 856.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.39 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $53.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 291,188 shares as of .

Pennsylvania Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4854.05%. The purchase prices were between $83.03 and $84.38, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $83.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 222,536 shares as of .

Pennsylvania Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.01%. The purchase prices were between $1177.92 and $1362.47, with an estimated average price of $1292.54. The stock is now traded at around $1405.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 24,990 shares as of .

Pennsylvania Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5702.85%. The purchase prices were between $68.85 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $73.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 232,114 shares as of .

Pennsylvania Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $287.78 and $324.32, with an estimated average price of $308.1.

Pennsylvania Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.88 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $57.24.

Pennsylvania Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $44.83 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74.

Pennsylvania Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Edge MSCI Min Volatility USA ETF. The sale prices were between $62.68 and $65.67, with an estimated average price of $64.26.

Pennsylvania Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $145.92 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $157.72.

Pennsylvania Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $58.56 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $62.77.