Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. Buys Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Facebook Inc, Sells Royal Caribbean Cruises, Target Corp, Papa John's International Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Facebook Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Royal Caribbean Cruises, Target Corp, Papa John's International Inc, OneSpaWorld Holdings, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3-months ended 2019Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc.. As of 2019Q4, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TMHC, ABT, FB, BBBY, BMY, GSAH,
- Added Positions: DLTR, NCR, NRZ, WSC, TPX,
- Reduced Positions: KRYS,
- Sold Out: RCL, TGT, PZZA, OSW, ILPT, MED,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with DLTR. Click here to check it out.
- DLTR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of DLTR
- Peter Lynch Chart of DLTR
For the details of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garnet+equity+capital+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
- SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) - 600,000 shares, 68.65% of the total portfolio.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) - 600,000 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.
- Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 89,400 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.00%
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 85,000 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
- Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 260,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $23.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $78.51 and $87.4, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $85.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.6 and $208.1, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $219.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $17.72, with an estimated average price of $14.12. The stock is now traded at around $15.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 240,100 shares as of .New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $64.19, with an estimated average price of $57.47. The stock is now traded at around $66.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .New Purchase: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 49.00%. The purchase prices were between $88.65 and $118.44, with an estimated average price of $104.48. The stock is now traded at around $90.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 89,400 shares as of .Added: NCR Corp (NCR)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in NCR Corp by 76.47%. The purchase prices were between $28.4 and $35.31, with an estimated average price of $31.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .Added: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in New Residential Investment Corp by 115.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $16.67, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of .Added: WillScot Corp (WSC)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in WillScot Corp by 173.10%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $16.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 136,552 shares as of .Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $101.03 and $134.17, with an estimated average price of $117.05.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $105.16 and $129.21, with an estimated average price of $117.84.Sold Out: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $51.85 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.44.Sold Out: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $15.76.Sold Out: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $20.29 and $22.59, with an estimated average price of $21.43.Sold Out: Medifast Inc (MED)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $74.36 and $112.83, with an estimated average price of $96.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.. Also check out:
1. GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. keeps buying