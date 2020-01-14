Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. Buys Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Facebook Inc, Sells Royal Caribbean Cruises, Target Corp, Papa John's International Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Facebook Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Royal Caribbean Cruises, Target Corp, Papa John's International Inc, OneSpaWorld Holdings, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3-months ended 2019Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc.. As of 2019Q4, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garnet+equity+capital+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) - 600,000 shares, 68.65% of the total portfolio. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) - 600,000 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 89,400 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.00% Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 85,000 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04% Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 260,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. New Position

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $23.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of .

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $78.51 and $87.4, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $85.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.6 and $208.1, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $219.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $17.72, with an estimated average price of $14.12. The stock is now traded at around $15.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 240,100 shares as of .

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $64.19, with an estimated average price of $57.47. The stock is now traded at around $66.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 49.00%. The purchase prices were between $88.65 and $118.44, with an estimated average price of $104.48. The stock is now traded at around $90.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 89,400 shares as of .

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in NCR Corp by 76.47%. The purchase prices were between $28.4 and $35.31, with an estimated average price of $31.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in New Residential Investment Corp by 115.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $16.67, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of .

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in WillScot Corp by 173.10%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $16.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 136,552 shares as of .

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $101.03 and $134.17, with an estimated average price of $117.05.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $105.16 and $129.21, with an estimated average price of $117.84.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $51.85 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.44.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $15.76.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $20.29 and $22.59, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $74.36 and $112.83, with an estimated average price of $96.72.