Braun Stacey Associates Inc Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CVS Health Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Waste Management Inc, The Travelers Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Braun Stacey Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CVS Health Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Waste Management Inc, The Travelers Inc, Omnicell Inc, WEX Inc during the 3-months ended 2019Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. As of 2019Q4, Braun Stacey Associates Inc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BMY, CVS, NXPI, BOOT, LRCX, BX, JBL, RNG, ARNC, BBY, XPO, GL, ABBV, UNP, ITW, UPS, EMR, DRI,

BMY, CVS, NXPI, BOOT, LRCX, BX, JBL, RNG, ARNC, BBY, XPO, GL, ABBV, UNP, ITW, UPS, EMR, DRI, Added Positions: T, KO, AAPL, C, MSFT, ARE, CAT, UNH, GOOGL, WEN, WELL, JPM, GS, BA, ALXN, DOW, MU, USB, GIS, COP, AVGO, PEP, GOOG, KMI, DE, BLK, DIS, BURL, CVX, NKE, JNJ, XEL, NGVT, AWK, MRK, HON, PG, XOM, FANG, BAC, AEE, PFE, PKG, IAC, AXP, TTD, ALL, BABA, MDY,

T, KO, AAPL, C, MSFT, ARE, CAT, UNH, GOOGL, WEN, WELL, JPM, GS, BA, ALXN, DOW, MU, USB, GIS, COP, AVGO, PEP, GOOG, KMI, DE, BLK, DIS, BURL, CVX, NKE, JNJ, XEL, NGVT, AWK, MRK, HON, PG, XOM, FANG, BAC, AEE, PFE, PKG, IAC, AXP, TTD, ALL, BABA, MDY, Reduced Positions: TRV, OMCL, WEX, ROP, CME, STZ, IQV, ZTS, KBH, ANTM, AMT, CHGG, MCD, DHR, ZBRA, LULU, CTAS, NOW, AMZN, FIS, HD, LDOS, MA, TMUS, NEE, TGT, TFX, EL, V, CMCSA, J, VZ, COST, LMT, BRK.B, CSX, CYRX, IWF, SPY,

TRV, OMCL, WEX, ROP, CME, STZ, IQV, ZTS, KBH, ANTM, AMT, CHGG, MCD, DHR, ZBRA, LULU, CTAS, NOW, AMZN, FIS, HD, LDOS, MA, TMUS, NEE, TGT, TFX, EL, V, CMCSA, J, VZ, COST, LMT, BRK.B, CSX, CYRX, IWF, SPY, Sold Out: CSCO, WM, XLNX, TRHC, ETFC, RCL, LEVI, ADBE, ULTA, DELL,

For the details of BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/braun+stacey+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 280,828 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 441,808 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,034 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 284,573 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 96,499 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $64.19, with an estimated average price of $57.47. The stock is now traded at around $64.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 311,745 shares as of .

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $76.58, with an estimated average price of $70.48. The stock is now traded at around $71.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 261,118 shares as of .

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $129.2, with an estimated average price of $116.4. The stock is now traded at around $136.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 150,921 shares as of .

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.78 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $39.67. The stock is now traded at around $42.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 427,595 shares as of .

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $227.7 and $297.41, with an estimated average price of $266.62. The stock is now traded at around $310.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 63,833 shares as of .

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $56.3, with an estimated average price of $52.04. The stock is now traded at around $63.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 318,998 shares as of .

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 119.52%. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $38.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 394,963 shares as of .

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 961.60%. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $53.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 149,685 shares as of .

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $66.26 and $79.89, with an estimated average price of $74.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 249,729 shares as of .

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $151.9 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $157.81. The stock is now traded at around $164.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 93,749 shares as of .

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $117.97 and $148.5, with an estimated average price of $140.03. The stock is now traded at around $141.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 115,621 shares as of .

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in The Wendy's Co by 30.06%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 548,680 shares as of .

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.52 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.46.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $108.31 and $117.44, with an estimated average price of $112.89.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $88.65 and $98.9, with an estimated average price of $94.03.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $38.2 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $46.68.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $42.88.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $101.03 and $134.17, with an estimated average price of $117.05.