Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc Buys Royal Caribbean Cruises, General Electric Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Sells Carnival Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Schlumberger

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Caribbean Cruises, General Electric Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Northern Trust Corp, sells Carnival Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Schlumberger, Gentex Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2019Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2019Q4, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc owns 172 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RCL, ITCI, TTWO, NTRS,

RCL, ITCI, TTWO, NTRS, Added Positions: GE, EFA, IWC, ITA, IJJ, T, MET, XLB, IVW, IJT, IJK, MMM, FB, IHF, VPU, XLK, SYK, RTN, QCOM, IRM, DBC, FDN, GLW, BMY, AMZN, CAKE, HACK, WM, DOC, COP, CI,

GE, EFA, IWC, ITA, IJJ, T, MET, XLB, IVW, IJT, IJK, MMM, FB, IHF, VPU, XLK, SYK, RTN, QCOM, IRM, DBC, FDN, GLW, BMY, AMZN, CAKE, HACK, WM, DOC, COP, CI, Reduced Positions: CCL, SPY, QQQ, JPM, GNTX, PHM, CLX, SAIC, TPR, TGT, WBA, DIS, MDY, ITB, PFF, MCI, CHY, CHI, AMLP, BK, DWX, BND, FXI, UPS, IAA, FBHS, BAX,

CCL, SPY, QQQ, JPM, GNTX, PHM, CLX, SAIC, TPR, TGT, WBA, DIS, MDY, ITB, PFF, MCI, CHY, CHI, AMLP, BK, DWX, BND, FXI, UPS, IAA, FBHS, BAX, Sold Out: CBRL, SLB, TSLA, DRI,

For the details of DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dumont+%26+blake+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) - 64,268 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 85,839 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,328 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41% SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 18,914 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 63,994 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The purchase prices were between $101.03 and $134.17, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $118.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,620 shares as of .

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.76 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of .

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $125.33, with an estimated average price of $121.76. The stock is now traded at around $120.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.82 and $109.88, with an estimated average price of $102.7. The stock is now traded at around $103.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of .

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 148.88%. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $11.58, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $12.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 100,300 shares as of .

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $151.13 and $165.36, with an estimated average price of $157.25.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.71 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $35.85.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $231.43 and $430.94, with an estimated average price of $328.24.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $108.01 and $119.83, with an estimated average price of $113.44.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Carnival Corp by 65.49%. The sale prices were between $40.13 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $44.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc still held 8,442 shares as of .

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Gentex Corp by 37.6%. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $29.67, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $30.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc still held 23,860 shares as of .