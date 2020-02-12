Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys New York Times Co, The Walt Disney Co, Xilinx Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Celgene Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Boston, MA, based Investment company Hall Laurie J Trustee (Current Portfolio) buys New York Times Co, The Walt Disney Co, Xilinx Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Nike Inc, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Celgene Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Versum Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2019Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Laurie J Trustee. As of 2019Q4, Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 328 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVST, RCL, IJH, BYND, SRE, W, CE, VNQ, SJNK, DBEF, BLK, ATRA, TENB, GCI, RARE, CLVS, TEL, PLUG,

NVST, RCL, IJH, BYND, SRE, W, CE, VNQ, SJNK, DBEF, BLK, ATRA, TENB, GCI, RARE, CLVS, TEL, PLUG, Added Positions: NYT, DIS, XLNX, BMY, NKE, XYL, ATR, UL, PYPL, CNI, ABT, CVS, BDX, ADI, DHR, ROK, GOOG, NVS, IVV, TDOC, SYK, JPM, AMZN, IJR, VWO, EFA, WM, MCD, TGT, COP, WMT, PFE, CMCSA, VIAC, FARO, KO, V, BRK.B, ILMN, IIVI, AEIS, ICPT, AERI, PRTA, AMBA, SEAS, IQV, C, PTLA, GRPN, PTCT, ESPR, FEYE, MGNX, WWE, CARA, FGEN, CAE, BYD, MSG, AQUA, LASR, ACN, SRPT, RHI, HP, HXL, IAC, IMGN, IONS, FORM, VIAV, LAZ, MYGN, EL, SSP, TPC, INXN, CYTK, SBUX, CUB, TRMB, UFI, VSH, CGNX, WERN, TGNA, IRDM, DISCK, QEP,

NYT, DIS, XLNX, BMY, NKE, XYL, ATR, UL, PYPL, CNI, ABT, CVS, BDX, ADI, DHR, ROK, GOOG, NVS, IVV, TDOC, SYK, JPM, AMZN, IJR, VWO, EFA, WM, MCD, TGT, COP, WMT, PFE, CMCSA, VIAC, FARO, KO, V, BRK.B, ILMN, IIVI, AEIS, ICPT, AERI, PRTA, AMBA, SEAS, IQV, C, PTLA, GRPN, PTCT, ESPR, FEYE, MGNX, WWE, CARA, FGEN, CAE, BYD, MSG, AQUA, LASR, ACN, SRPT, RHI, HP, HXL, IAC, IMGN, IONS, FORM, VIAV, LAZ, MYGN, EL, SSP, TPC, INXN, CYTK, SBUX, CUB, TRMB, UFI, VSH, CGNX, WERN, TGNA, IRDM, DISCK, QEP, Reduced Positions: VTI, VEA, INTC, MA, JNJ, ITW, MSFT, GOOGL, DOW, JKHY, FTV, SLB, PEP, CTVA, MRK, XOM, ABBV, STAG, ECL, OXY, AMAT, WBA, VZ, QCOM, SPY, WY, CDK, IDXX, BNS, DD, HOLX, IBM, TD, MDT, LIN, TXN, TMO, DNKN, MDCO, ONB, HPE, MFGP, PRSP, DXC, CHD, UNP,

VTI, VEA, INTC, MA, JNJ, ITW, MSFT, GOOGL, DOW, JKHY, FTV, SLB, PEP, CTVA, MRK, XOM, ABBV, STAG, ECL, OXY, AMAT, WBA, VZ, QCOM, SPY, WY, CDK, IDXX, BNS, DD, HOLX, IBM, TD, MDT, LIN, TXN, TMO, DNKN, MDCO, ONB, HPE, MFGP, PRSP, DXC, CHD, UNP, Sold Out: CELG, VSM, TIF, ALKS, STI, VIAB, PK, MRC, KMI, CBM, BID, AABA, PGNX, ISCA, ALDR, ONCE, GCI, CNSL,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,851 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 36,960 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 61,105 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,788 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 87,152 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $30.67, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,951 shares as of .

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.6 and $145.72, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $114.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 775 shares as of .

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.95 and $206.16, with an estimated average price of $197.56. The stock is now traded at around $208.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 335 shares as of .

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The purchase prices were between $101.03 and $134.17, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $117.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 530 shares as of .

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.87 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $92.97. The stock is now traded at around $95.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 525 shares as of .

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $141.17 and $152.03, with an estimated average price of $146.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 260 shares as of .

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in New York Times Co by 115.51%. The purchase prices were between $28.01 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 62,100 shares as of .

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $128.15 and $151.64, with an estimated average price of $140. The stock is now traded at around $141.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 29,172 shares as of .

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $88.65 and $98.9, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $91.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 41,309 shares as of .

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1282.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $64.19, with an estimated average price of $57.47. The stock is now traded at around $67.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,742 shares as of .

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Nike Inc by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $89.18 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $94.39. The stock is now traded at around $103.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,754 shares as of .

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $73.43 and $84.77, with an estimated average price of $77.86. The stock is now traded at around $89.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,415 shares as of .

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Celgene Corp. The sale prices were between $97.62 and $110.41, with an estimated average price of $105.2.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Versum Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $52.97 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $52.98.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $86.63 and $133.8, with an estimated average price of $119.09.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in SunTrust Banks Inc. The sale prices were between $65.35 and $71.45, with an estimated average price of $69.19.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Alkermes PLC. The sale prices were between $17.29 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.94.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.92.