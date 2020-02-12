  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys New York Times Co, The Walt Disney Co, Xilinx Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Celgene Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

February 12, 2020 | About: NYT +0% DIS +0% XLNX +0% BMY +0% NKE +0% XYL +0% NVST +0% BYND +0% IJH +0% RCL +0% W +0% SRE +0% C +0%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Hall Laurie J Trustee (Current Portfolio) buys New York Times Co, The Walt Disney Co, Xilinx Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Nike Inc, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Celgene Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Versum Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2019Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Laurie J Trustee. As of 2019Q4, Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 328 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hall+laurie+j+trustee/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,851 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  2. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 36,960 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 61,105 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,788 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 87,152 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%
New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $30.67, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,951 shares as of .

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.6 and $145.72, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $114.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 775 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.95 and $206.16, with an estimated average price of $197.56. The stock is now traded at around $208.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 335 shares as of .

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The purchase prices were between $101.03 and $134.17, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $117.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 530 shares as of .

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.87 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $92.97. The stock is now traded at around $95.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 525 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $141.17 and $152.03, with an estimated average price of $146.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 260 shares as of .

Added: New York Times Co (NYT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in New York Times Co by 115.51%. The purchase prices were between $28.01 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 62,100 shares as of .

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $128.15 and $151.64, with an estimated average price of $140. The stock is now traded at around $141.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 29,172 shares as of .

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $88.65 and $98.9, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $91.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 41,309 shares as of .

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1282.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $64.19, with an estimated average price of $57.47. The stock is now traded at around $67.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,742 shares as of .

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Nike Inc by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $89.18 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $94.39. The stock is now traded at around $103.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,754 shares as of .

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $73.43 and $84.77, with an estimated average price of $77.86. The stock is now traded at around $89.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,415 shares as of .

Sold Out: Celgene Corp (CELG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Celgene Corp. The sale prices were between $97.62 and $110.41, with an estimated average price of $105.2.

Sold Out: Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Versum Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $52.97 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $52.98.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $86.63 and $133.8, with an estimated average price of $119.09.

Sold Out: SunTrust Banks Inc (STI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in SunTrust Banks Inc. The sale prices were between $65.35 and $71.45, with an estimated average price of $69.19.

Sold Out: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Alkermes PLC. The sale prices were between $17.29 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.94.

Sold Out: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE.

1. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's Undervalued Stocks
2. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE keeps buying

Comments

