Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys Royal Caribbean Cruises, Leidos Holdings Inc, American International Group Inc, Sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, Fiserv Inc, CDW Corp

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Caribbean Cruises, Leidos Holdings Inc, American International Group Inc, Waste Management Inc, Linde PLC, sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, Fiserv Inc, CDW Corp, General Mills Inc, Aramark during the 3-months ended 2019Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. As of 2019Q4, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owns 291 stocks with a total value of $732 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RCL, LDOS, AIG, PSA, NLY, TER, NOW, SO, CTL, EA, CMG, RL, LVS, CREE, KSS, AYI, TRGP, DISCK, BX, AMP, BSX, WCN, FAST, MPW, LII, GPC, PSX, FMC, NNN, JCI, ALV, XRX,

WM, LIN, SRE, AVGO, FIS, GPN, LW, TSN, ZTS, BMY, ITW, TMUS, CFG, EMN, BKNG, PFE, BFAM, AXP, WCG, VLO, MU, DAL, ANTM, VTR, USB, ETN, CCI, APTV, MET, GL, NBL, REGN, HUM, HSY, GE, DOV, CE, CCL, GM, HCA, MPC, WMB, BR, DFS, TJX, LUV, STX, ALGN, PFG, ATVI, AMAT, ADP, BAX, CMS, DHI, EW, GRMN, HST, HBAN, IR, QCOM, OKE, ORLY, NVDA, NRG, MTD, MXIM, IBM, D, HIG, NFLX, CBRE, WU, AZO, PPL, AMT, VST, Reduced Positions: FISV, NEE, GOOGL, MSFT, T, CVX, AAPL, BXP, ROP, MO, AMZN, ABC, SCHW, CSCO, PANW, ALL, EOG, ABT, BAC, WELL, SYK, TMO, CI, DHR, ECL, HON, MDLZ, MS, NKE, UNP, UNH, V, HLT, ADBE, CAT, COP, EQR, INTU, ISRG, LRCX, SPGI, NSC, OXY, ROK, SBUX, VRTX, FB, MMM, PLD, AME, TFC, BIIB, CF, CMCSA, INTC, KLAC, LMT, PG, DIS, WFC, HEI.A, SYF, ZAYO, KEYS, AES, AFL, ALB, AEE, AMGN, AON, AVY, BDX, BRK.B, CTAS, COST, CCK, DLTR, EQIX, EL, FLIR, FL, GILD, LHX, IEX, IFF, MRK, MCHP, MSI, MYL, ORCL, PEP, RTN, ROST, CRM, SLB, SIRI, SWKS, TXN, UGI, VZ, VMC, VMW, AWK, PM, SSNC, LYB, ABBV, VOYA, PYPL, ACN, APD, BK, BA, COF, CTXS, CL, CMI, DLR, DUK, LLY, XOM, FITB, F, HD, IDXX, ICE, KMB, LOW, MCD, MDT, PII, O, RF, RHI, SPG, TRV, TGT, UTX, GWW, JAZZ, KMI, VER, GOOG, CDK, BBY, CSX, JNPR, NTAP, DGX, UPS, PNR,

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 1,022,433 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) - 1,588,000 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) - 90,290 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,729 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 157,508 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The purchase prices were between $101.03 and $134.17, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,959 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.24 and $98.53, with an estimated average price of $88.38. The stock is now traded at around $112.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.41 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,740 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $204.25 and $247.33, with an estimated average price of $221.29. The stock is now traded at around $232.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $69.63, with an estimated average price of $63.67. The stock is now traded at around $70.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,870 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.54 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 71,260 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $108.31 and $117.44, with an estimated average price of $112.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,934 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Linde PLC by 30.83%. The purchase prices were between $184.11 and $212.9, with an estimated average price of $201.93. The stock is now traded at around $222.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,342 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 105.43%. The purchase prices were between $141.17 and $152.03, with an estimated average price of $146.81. The stock is now traded at around $160.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,678 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $125.44 and $139.75, with an estimated average price of $134.26. The stock is now traded at around $157.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,631 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $270.07 and $327.8, with an estimated average price of $304.55. The stock is now traded at around $317.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,277 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 71.37%. The purchase prices were between $155.13 and $183.49, with an estimated average price of $172.18. The stock is now traded at around $206.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,404 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $27.1.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $119.68 and $144.63, with an estimated average price of $132.71.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $50 and $54.61, with an estimated average price of $52.68.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $41.99 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $43.5.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $90.57 and $98.49, with an estimated average price of $94.95.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Celgene Corp. The sale prices were between $97.62 and $110.41, with an estimated average price of $105.2.