Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Sterling Bancorp, Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Discover Financial Services, Sells Hancock Whitney Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, First Foundation Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Sterling Bancorp, Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Discover Financial Services, Toll Brothers Inc, Evercore Inc, sells Hancock Whitney Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, First Foundation Inc, M/I Homes Inc, KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2019Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2019Q4, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STL, EVR, AMP, RCL, LBC, TSBK,

STL, EVR, AMP, RCL, LBC, TSBK, Added Positions: TMHC, DFS, TOL, ALLY, SBNY, FBC, ESQ, MCB, SONA, CCS, MBIN, DAL, IBTX, WSBC, NCLH, NBN, CHMG, LEA, AL, TCBI,

TMHC, DFS, TOL, ALLY, SBNY, FBC, ESQ, MCB, SONA, CCS, MBIN, DAL, IBTX, WSBC, NCLH, NBN, CHMG, LEA, AL, TCBI, Reduced Positions: CFG, MHO, KEY, COF, MS, CNOB, PFSI, WLH, BLK, BDGE, C, WTFC, PGC, LAZ, CAC, WAL, CMA, EWBC, AER, CUBI, CCB, HOMB, LEN, OC, RM, AMRB, SBBX, MRBK, OPBK, RBB, SASR, LBAI,

CFG, MHO, KEY, COF, MS, CNOB, PFSI, WLH, BLK, BDGE, C, WTFC, PGC, LAZ, CAC, WAL, CMA, EWBC, AER, CUBI, CCB, HOMB, LEN, OC, RM, AMRB, SBBX, MRBK, OPBK, RBB, SASR, LBAI, Sold Out: HWC, FFWM, ONDK, CVLY, CNNE, CVTI, OLBK, R, SBT, PFBI,

For the details of BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/basswood+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,877,676 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 501,920 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,292,749 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 1,152,064 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) - 1,994,451 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09%

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Sterling Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $19.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 2,549,708 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.33 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $76.23. The stock is now traded at around $80.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 101,320 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.21 and $168.43, with an estimated average price of $155.5. The stock is now traded at around $178.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,650 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The purchase prices were between $101.03 and $134.17, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,609 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Luther Burbank Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 92,756 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.92 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $27.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,947 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 151.62%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $23.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,278,966 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 277.80%. The purchase prices were between $75.17 and $86.7, with an estimated average price of $82.62. The stock is now traded at around $76.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 230,699 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 84.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.01 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $47.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 474,203 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $30.12 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $32.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,334,680 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Signature Bank by 87.40%. The purchase prices were between $115.46 and $137.25, with an estimated average price of $125.45. The stock is now traded at around $144.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 112,549 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc by 158.30%. The purchase prices were between $35.98 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 228,008 shares as of .

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Hancock Whitney Corp. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $44.15, with an estimated average price of $40.66.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in First Foundation Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $17.56, with an estimated average price of $16.12.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in On Deck Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.67, with an estimated average price of $4.03.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.95 and $23.3, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.89 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $33.02.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Covenant Transportation Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $16.9, with an estimated average price of $14.43.