SkyWest Inc (SKYW) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2019

SkyWest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019. SkyWest Inc offers scheduled passenger service to destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. It helps to connect major airlines and large hubs to smaller outlying cities. SkyWest Inc has a market cap of $2.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.41 with a P/E ratio of 8.68 and P/S ratio of 0.99. The dividend yield of SkyWest Inc stocks is 0.84%. SkyWest Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with SkyWest Inc. .

For the last quarter SkyWest Inc reported a revenue of $743.6 million, compared with the revenue of $803.5 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $3 billion, a decrease of 7.8% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years SkyWest Inc had an average revenue decline of 0.8% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $6.62 for the year, an increase of 24.9% from previous year. The SkyWest Inc had a decent operating margin of 17.97%, compared with the operating margin of 14.72% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of SkyWest Inc is 7.60%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $57.41, SkyWest Inc is traded at 227.1% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $17.55. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.99, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.30. The stock gained 3.65% during the past 12 months.

