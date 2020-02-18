  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

SkyWest Inc (SKYW) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2019

February 18, 2020 | About: SKYW +0%

SkyWest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019. SkyWest Inc offers scheduled passenger service to destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. It helps to connect major airlines and large hubs to smaller outlying cities. SkyWest Inc has a market cap of $2.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.41 with a P/E ratio of 8.68 and P/S ratio of 0.99. The dividend yield of SkyWest Inc stocks is 0.84%. SkyWest Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with SkyWest Inc. .

For the last quarter SkyWest Inc reported a revenue of $743.6 million, compared with the revenue of $803.5 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $3 billion, a decrease of 7.8% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years SkyWest Inc had an average revenue decline of 0.8% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $6.62 for the year, an increase of 24.9% from previous year. The SkyWest Inc had a decent operating margin of 17.97%, compared with the operating margin of 14.72% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of SkyWest Inc is 7.60%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $57.41, SkyWest Inc is traded at 227.1% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $17.55. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.99, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.30. The stock gained 3.65% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of SKYW, click here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)
/* */