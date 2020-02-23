Largest Insider Trades of the Week

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or for a certain range of values. For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to “$200,000+,” the duration to “February 2019” and All Insider Sales to “$200,000+.”

According to these filters, the following are this week's most significant trades from company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners

Director and 10% owner Randa Duncan Williams bought a combined 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) for an average price of $26 per share on Feb.18, 19, 20 and 21.

The company, which transports and processes natural gas and refined products, has a market cap of $56.81 billion and an enterprise value of $84.57 billion. It has institutional ownership of 44.04% and insider ownership of 0.79%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 7.59%. As of Friday, it was trading 15.92% below its 52-week high and 3.63% above its 52-week low.

Dermira

Part owner Bald Eagle Acquisition Corp. bought 41 million shares of Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for an average price of $18.75 per share on Feb.20.

The biopharmaceutical company has a market cap and enterprise value of $1.03 billion. It has institutional ownership of 96.62% and insider ownership of 0.66%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has bounced 147%. As of Friday, it was trading 3.75% below its 52-week high and 257% above its 52-week low.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Matthew Goetz and Matt McGraner, together with President James D. Dondero, bought a combined 7,452 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:NREF) for an average price of $18.97 per share on Feb. 20, during the company’s initial public offering.

The real estate investment trust has a market cap of $96 million and an enterprise value of $2.54 billion.

Western Asset High Income

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought 1.7 million shares of Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) for an average price of $5.26 per share on Feb.19.

The investment company has a market cap and enterprise value of $670 million. It has institutional ownership of 59.69%.

Over the past 12 months, the shares have risen 9.17% and, as of Friday, it was trading 0.66% below its 52-week high and 9.62% above its 52-week low.

Trinet Group

Directors Raymond H. Bingham and Wayne B. Lowell, together with Senior Vice President of Insurance Services Edward Griese and President, CEO and Director Burton M. Goldfield, sold a combined 22,988 shares of Trinet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) for an average price of $61 per share on Feb 18,19, 20 and 21.

The provider of human resources solutions has a market cap of $4.10 billion and enterprise value of $4.27 billion. It has institutional ownership of 78.58% and insider ownership of 2.2%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock declined 3.20%. As of Friday, it was trading 22.52% below its 52-week high and 22.41% above its 52-week low.

Amyris

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Director John Melo sold 52,875 shares for an average price of $3.41 per share on Feb.19.

The industrial biotechnology company has a market cap of $486 million and an enterprise value of $713 million. It has insider ownership of 13.64% and institutional ownership of 34.66%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 28.73%. As of Friday, shares were trading 42.61% below the 52-week high and 76.47% above the 52-week low.

SunPower

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Manavendra Sial sold 17,795 shares for an average price of $9.51 per share on Feb.19.

The solar module manufacturer has a market cap of $1.72 billion and enterprise value of $2.4 billion. It has insider ownership of 2.08% and institutional ownership of 45.74%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 56.92%. As of Friday, shares were trading 36.41% below the 52-week high and 71.14% above the 52-week low.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

