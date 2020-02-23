52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus’ list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Exxon Mobil

The price of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $59.13, which is 29.6% off the 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $250.36 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97 as of Feb. 21. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 5.89%. The forward dividend yield is 5.89%. GuruFocus rated Exxon Mobil’s business predictability at 3 stars.

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces and refines oil around the world. The company is the world's largest refiner and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.69 billion compared to $6 billion for the prior-year quarter.

Chairman and CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares on Feb. 10 at a price of $59.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.22% since.

Chevron

The price of Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $109.01, which is 17.2% off the 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $206.12 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48 as of Feb. 21. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.46%. The forward dividend yield is 4.73%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 0.70% over the past five years.

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production and refining operations worldwide. With production of 2.6 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day (66% oil), it is the second-largest oil company in the U.S.

Fourth-quarter 2019 net loss was $6.67 billion compared to net income of $3.72 billion for the comparable period of 2018.

Director John Frank bought 500 shares on Feb. 6 at a price of $109.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.76% since.

Director Enrique Hernandez Jr. sold 4,900 shares on Feb. 12 at a price of $111.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.42% since.

Enterprise Products Partners

The price of Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $25.95, which is 18.9% off the 52-week high of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68 as of Feb. 21. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 6.80%. The forward dividend yield is 6.86%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 2.90% over the past five years.

Enterprise Product Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the lower 48 states in the U.S.

Fourth-quarter 2019 net income was $1.12 billion compared to $1.30 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Co-CEO AJ Teague bought 20,031 shares on Feb. 3 at a price of $25.47. The price of the stock has increased by 1.88% since.

Director and 10% Owner Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares on Feb. 14 at a price of $26.12; 50,000 shares on Feb. 18 at a price of $25.85; 50,000 shares on Feb. 19 at a price of $26.09; 50,000 shares on Feb. 20 at a price of $26.11; and 50,000 shares on Feb. 21 at a price of $25.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.39% since.

DuPont de Nemours

The price of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $52.43, which is 39.3% off the 52-week high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82 as of Feb. 21. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.12%. The forward dividend yield is 2.29%.

Dupont de Nemours is a diversified global chemicals and materials company that was formed from the merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont and subsequent spinoffs of Dow Inc. (DOW) and Corteva (CTVA). Its portfolio includes basic chemicals, agriculture, automotive, electronics and communication, construction, health care and safety and protection.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $188 million compared to $520 million for the comparable period of 2018.

Baker Hughes

The price of Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $20.53, which is 29.9% off the 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 0.48 as of Feb. 21. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 3.51%. The forward dividend yield is 3.51%.

Baker Hughes, a GE Co., originated in 2017 from the merger of Baker Hughes with GE's Oil & Gas segment. Baker Hughes' history of oilfield innovation stretches back over a century, and with the combination with GE, the company can offer the full spectrum of services to oil and gas companies, from upstream to downstream.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $48 million compared to $131 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Chief Legal Officer William D. Marsh sold 7,256 shares on Feb. 4 at a price of $22. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.68% since.

Plains All American Pipeline

The price of Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $15.84, which is 38.4% off the 52-week high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40 as of Feb. 21. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 9.09%. The forward dividend yield is 9.09%.

Plains All American provides transportation, storage, processing, fractionation and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas and related products. It has some assets in Alberta, Canada but is mainly concentrated in major U.S. shale basins like the Permian, Stack and Bakken.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $306 million compared to $1.12 billion for the comparable period of 2018.

Go here for the complete list of 52-week lows.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here