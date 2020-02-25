Why Kirkland Lake Gold Is a Hold

Gold price outlook

Gold closed at $1,671.75 per troy ounce on the London bullion market on Monday, hitting a 7-year high during intraday in response to a sell-off in the equities market worldwide as the coronavirus outbreak has raised fears for a global economic slowdown.

Now the precious metal, which is seen as a safe-haven asset, is up 9.5% year to date and 25.7% over the past 12 months.

Gold is forecasted to uptrend through 2020 as higher volatility and uncertainty arise due to trade conflicts and sluggish demand in key economies.

Kirkland Lake Gold

The share prices of gold stocks will have more opportunity to move up on the tailwind of a rally in the price of the yellow metal. Therefore, investors may want to take advantage of the prevailing bullish sentiment on gold equities.

One way to do so is by holding shares of the Canadian explorer and gold miner Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

The stock is up only 1% in the past year through Feb. 24, and its share price ($36.80 as of Feb. 24) appears cheap as it is substantially below the 200-, 100- and 50-day simple moving average lines. The share price also stands lower than the middle point of the 52-week range of $29.15 to $51.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-book ratio of 4.3 versus the industry median of 1.5 and an enterprise value-Ebitda ratio of 10.16 versus the industry median of 8.94.

The 14-day relative strength indicator of 42 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Kirkland Lake Gold is a growing gold mining company with operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada and in Victoria, Australia. The company produced a record 974,615 ounces of gold in 2019, which was within its guidance and up 35% from 723,701 ounces mined in 2018.

The operating cash cost was $284 per ounce of gold produced (down 21.5% year over year), and the all-in sustaining cash cost was $564 per ounce of gold sold (down 17.7% from 2018).

Thanks to increased gold sales volumes, increased prices and lower production costs, the miner delivered a robust free cash flow of $463 million (an 81% increase year over year) and strengthened its cash position to $707 million as of Dec. 31, 2019 (up 113% from $332 million as of Dec. 31, 2018).

Now the balance sheet is more solid to support current throughput levels at its three strong free cash flow producing core mineral activities for an expected gold output of 1.47 million to 1.54 million ounces to mine in 2020.

In addition to the expected gold output level for 2020, the operating cash cost should be slightly higher at $290 to $300 per ounce, while the all-in sustaining cash cost is foreseen to decrease to $520 to $560 per ounce of metal sold.

The assets base of Kirkland Lake includes underground development and exploration activities to increase production at Macassa in 2022 and to bring another mineral source at Fosterville to production in 2023. The company said that it will allocate funds of $355 million to $395 million to sustaining, growth capital and exploration expenditures in 2020.

Furthermore, as a sign of stronger financial conditions, Kirkland Lake plans to double the quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents per common share from the previous 6 cents per common share and to repurchase approximately 20 million shares of its own common stock over the next 1-2 years. The increased dividend will be sent out for payment on April 13 to shareholders of record as of March 31. The quarterly payment yields a 1.37% forward dividend based on the closing share price on Monday.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned in this article.

