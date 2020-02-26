Recession May Turn Corporate Bonds into Value Investor Gold

Trouble is brewing in the corporate bond market. Spurred on by a decade of access to low-cost credit, companies have piled on more and more debt. At the same time, the quality of bond issuance has been slipping.

This unprecedented state of affairs has many analysts and commentators worried. Previously, I have discussed how the expanding corporate debt time bomb could end up triggering the next financial crisis, as well as the implications of the recent credit downgrade of the Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC).

While this outlook may at first seem rather depressing, it also suggests a profound opportunity. Indeed, in the wake of severe bond market correction, value investors should find an ample supply of phenomenal bargains amongst the wreckage.

The setup

When the Great Recession struck in 2008, the Federal Reserve responded with a loose monetary policy and interest rate cuts – the standard operating procedure for a central bank faced with the challenge of navigating a course out of economic contraction. The Fed’s policy actions in the following years, however, were anything but standard.

Even when the post-recession economic expansion got fully underway, the central bank proved reluctant to normalize interest rates. Low interest rates made borrowing cheap, a fact of which corporate leaders were well aware. The result of dovish Fed policy was a decade-long corporate debt binge.

In 2018, the Fed at last seemed willing to countenance a return to interest rate normalcy. Under the leadership of Jerome Powell, the Fed enacted a series of modest interest rate hikes. For a moment, it seemed as if the days of ultra-cheap debt were coming to an end. Then, in early 2019, economic headwinds began to intensify as a result of heightened U.S.-China trade tensions. Faced with the prospect of a recession, President Donald Trump applied unprecedented pressure on Powell to reverse course. Ultimately, the politically-pressured Fed chair acquiesced to the president, reversing the modest rate hikes of the previous year.

With debt running cheap courtesy of the Fed, companies have indulged in rampant borrowing. Aggregate corporate debt had risen to historic levels, and now stands at 47% of U.S. gross domestic product. On Feb. 18, the Lex column of the Financial Times presented a visceral assessment of the situation:

“Cheap debt is a narcotic. Back in 2018, many corporates tried to quit. But as central banks turned on the taps again in 2019, businesses once again succumbed.”

While the quantity of corporate debt has risen massively, the quality of corporate debt has declined steeply. Bonds with a BBB rating, the lowest rung of investment-grade debt, have proliferated to a worrying extent. Doubling over the past decade to $3.4 trillion, BBB-rated bonds now make up about half of all investment-grade debt.

Things look even worse when one considers the fact that debt rating standards have loosened over the course of the last decade. In December, renowned bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach explained how a vast swathe of officially investment-grade corporate debt has essentially been given a pass, despite having leverage ratios that would have historically relegated them to junk. In other words, everyone knows corporate debt quality has declined, but few are willing to acknowledge the extent of the decline.

The trigger

In search of better returns, many investors have increased their exposure to higher-yield debt. Usually, this means buying riskier investment-grade bonds with credit ratings close to junk bond status. While certainly a source of better yield, the full extent of the risk such securities carry is not widely understood. On Feb. 18, the Lex column of the Financial Times highlighted this very point:

“[Investors] may be over optimistic that they can easily sell their holdings in a relatively illiquid market. That fear has increased with the growing portion of triple B bonds in the portfolios of US investment-grade corporate bond mutual funds — up sharply from 20 per cent to 45 per cent in the eight years to 2018.”

Many major corporate bondholders, especially pension funds and mutual funds, are bound by internal rules that require all of their debt investments to be investment-grade. Consequently, they are forced to sell any bondholdings that fall to junk status. The rules constraining big institutional bondholders could end up turning even a moderate bond market correction into a full-scale rout as downgrades spark forced liquidations, further exacerbating downward selling pressure, a risk Gundlach has pointed out:

“[Downgrades will] lead to very significant divestment of a lot of the naive money that's gone into the corporate bond market. Because it's been a pretty smooth ride for the last 10 years. And it's been pretty rewarding this year as well.”

The scale of the damage could be profound, especially if it is accompanied by broader economic turmoil. The OECD’s latest report on the corporate debt market predicts that $261 billion in bonds will lose investment-grade status in the event of a recession. With PwC’s latest survey of CEO sentiment showing record levels of economic pessimism, the danger of such a downturn appears to be intensifying.

The payoff

Having explained the pathologies afflicting the corporate bond market, as well as how a downturn will likely trigger a crushing rout, we may at last turn to the real question: How can an investor make money on this?

The mechanism is quite simple. When an economic downturn bites, the subsequent wave of forced selling by institutions – as well as panic selling by yield-hunting speculators – will combine with the assets’ comparative illiquidity to drive the prices of downgraded (or soon-to-be-downgraded) bonds into the ground. A well-prepared value investor should be able to make out like a bandit after the dust settles, as investment strategist John Mauldin argued last summer:

“In a distressed debt market, when the tide is going out, everything goes down. Some very creditworthy bonds will sell at a fraction of the eventual return. This is what makes for such great opportunities. They only come a few times in your life. There will be one in your near future.”

There is no way to tell when the next downturn will begin. The global economy flirted with the idea of a recession early last year, but it has since come roaring back thanks in large part to central banks’ return to loose monetary policy. Still, the reckoning can only be postponed, not prevented.

Verdict

Prudent investors will keep some dry powder on hand for when the music stops. This is an opportunity not to be missed.

Disclosure: No positions.

