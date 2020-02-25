Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2019

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd is a global cruise company. It owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a market cap of $18.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.55 with a P/E ratio of 10.02 and P/S ratio of 1.72. The dividend yield of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd stocks is 3.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. .

For the last quarter Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd reported a revenue of $2.5 billion, compared with the revenue of $2.3 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $11 billion, an increase of 15.3% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd had an average revenue growth rate of 5.8% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $8.95 for the year, an increase of 4.6% from previous year. Over the last five years Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd had an EPS growth rate of 26.3% a year. The Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd had a decent operating margin of 19.02%, compared with the operating margin of 19.96% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd is 13.93%. The profitability rank of the company is 8 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has the cash and cash equivalents of $243.7 million, compared with $287.9 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $9 billion, compared with $8.4 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 5.1. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a financial strength rank of 4 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $89.55, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd is traded at close to its historical median P/S valuation band of $89.45. The P/S ratio of the stock is 1.72, while the historical median P/S ratio is 1.72. The intrinsic value of the stock is $254.51 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock lost 23.27% during the past 12 months.

CEO Recent Trades:

Pres&CEO, Azamara Club Cruises Lawrence R Pimentel sold 16,000 shares of RCL stock on 02/06/2020 at the average price of $120. The price of the stock has decreased by 25.38% since.

Chairman & CEO Richard D Fain sold 20,000 shares of RCL stock on 02/05/2020 at the average price of $119.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 25.18% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of RCL, click here.