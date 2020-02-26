5 Companies Reach 52-week Highs

According to the GuruFocus list of 52-week highs, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week highs.

Dominion Energy Inc. reached the 52-week high of $89.38

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is an integrated energy company with approximately 25,000 megawatts of electric generation capacity. Dominion operates one of the nation's largest natural gas storage systems, is nearing completion of an LNG export facility in Maryland and is the 48% owner of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The price of Dominion Energy Inc. shares has reached $89.38, which is 0.4% off the 52-week high of $89.75. Dominion Energy Inc. has a market cap of $74.1 billion; its shares were traded around $89.38 with a price-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a price-sales ratio of 4.44. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Dominion Energy Inc. stocks is 4.11%. The forward dividend yield of Dominion Energy Inc. stocks is 4.21%. Dominion Energy Inc. had an annual average earnings growth of 2.30% over the past 10 years.

Dominion Energy recently announced unaudited earnings determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019. The company earned $1.1 billion in net income ($1.32 per share) compared with net income of $641 million ($0.97 per share) for the same period in 2018. Operating earnings for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 were $988 million ($1.18 per share), compared with operating earnings of $592 million ($0.89 per share) for the same period in 2018.

TAL Education Group reached the 52-week high of $59.47

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is an education and technology enterprise based in China. It is engaged in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People's Republic of China. It offers comprehensive tutoring services to K-12 students covering core academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English and Chinese.

The price of TAL Education Group shares has reached $59.47, which is 0.5% off the 52-week high of $59.76. Tal Education Group has a market cap of $35.19 billion; its shares were traded around $59.47 with a price-earnings ratio of 330.39 and a price-sales ratio of 11.09. Tal Education Group had an annual average earnings growth of 39.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Tal Education Group the business predictability rank of 5-star.

TAL Education Group recently announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended Nov. 30, 2019. Net revenues increased by 47.2% year-over-year to $862.4 million from $586 million in the same period of the prior year. Income from operations increased by 9.9% year-over-year to $78 million, up from $71 million in the same period of the prior year.

WellCare Health Plans Inc. reached the 52-week high of $349.92

WellCare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) is a managed care organization focused on government-sponsored managed care services, including Medicare and Medicaid. WellCare's membership is concentrated in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New York and Illinois.

The price of WellCare Health Plans Inc. shares has reached $349.92, which is 0.1% off the 52-week high of $350.17. Wellcare Health Plans Inc. has a market cap of $17.61 billion; its shares were traded around $349.92 with a price-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66. Wellcare Health Plans Inc. had an annual average earnings growth of 24.90% over the past five years.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. recently reported results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019. GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $241 million, or $4.74 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $130.6 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $279.8 million, or $5.50 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income of $161.2 million, or $3.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. reached the 52-week high of $44.65

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust that invests in United States real estate markets. Omega's portfolio focuses on long-term healthcare facilities. The company maintains dual goals of increasing its returns to investors while also maintaining a high level of care for residents.

The price of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares has reached $44.65, which is 0.8% off the 52-week high of $45.01. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has a market cap of $10.12 billion; its shares were traded around $44.65 with a price-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a price-sales ratio of 10.80. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks is 5.96%. The forward dividend yield of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks is 6.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. had an annual average earnings growth of 6.50% over the past 10 years.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. recently announced results of its operations for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019. For the quarter, the company reported net income of $61.1 million, or $0.27 per common share, on revenues of $246.7 million. This compares to net income of $64.9 million, or $0.31 per common share, on revenues of $219.8 million for the same period in 2018.

Chief Operating Officer Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock on Feb. 14, 2020 at the price of $44.03 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 1.41% since.

Motorola Solutions Inc. reached the 52-week high of $185.27

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is a global communications equipment manufacturer, creating devices such as two-way portable radios and boasting an array of communications network management and support services. The company operates through two segments: products and services.

The price of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares has reached $185.27, which is 1.2% off the 52-week high of $187.49. Motorola Solutions Inc. has a market cap of $31.6 billion; its shares were traded around $185.27 with a price-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13. The trailing 12-month dividend yield of Motorola Solutions Inc. stocks is 1.27%. The forward dividend yield of Motorola Solutions Inc. stocks is 1.38%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. recently reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. Fourth-quarter revenue was $2.4 billion, up $123 million or 5%, primarily on strong growth in the Americas. GAAP operating margin was 24.8% of sales compared with 22.9% in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher sales and gross margin in the current quarter and higher costs related to the closure of certain supply chain operations in Europe in the prior year.

Chairman and CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 170,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock on Feb. 14, 2020 at the price of $184.02 per share. The price of the stock has increased by 0.68% since.

