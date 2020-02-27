Jeff Auxier's Firm Exits Viacom, Sells Telefonica

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Viacom

The guru's Viacom Inc. (VIAB) holding was closed due to the company's merger with CBS to form ViacomCBS (VIAC). The portfolio was impacted by -0.10%.

Telefonica

The investor trimmed the Telefonica SA (TEF) position by 13.24%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.07%.

The Spanish fixed-line operator has a market cap of $32.50 billion and an enterprise value of $93.47 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 4.82% and return on assets of 0.95% are underperforming 54% of companies in the telecommunication services industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.16 is below the industry median of 0.27.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.22% of outstanding shares, followed by Auxier with 0.01%.

Booking Holdings

The investor's firm curbed the Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) position by 6.01%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.06%.

The online travel agency has a market cap of $70.24 billion and an enterprise value of $71.76 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 58.79% and return on assets of 19.31% are outperforming 96% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.83 is above the industry median of 0.45.

Dodge & Cox is the company's largest guru shareholder with 3.40% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.74% and Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.51%.

McDonald’s

The guru's firm curbed the McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) holding by 8.09%. The trade had an impact of -0.05% on the portfolio.

The fast-food chain has a market cap of $158.22 billion and an enterprise value of $204.2 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on assets of 13.77% is outperforming 97% of companies in the restaurants industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.02.

The company's largest guru shareholders include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)’s Gotham Asset Management with 0.01%.

U.S. Bancorp

Auxier cut his U.S. Bancorp (USB) position by 34.16%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.05%.

The diversified financial services provider has a market cap of $75.61 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.59% and return on assets of 1.44% are outperforming 76% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.36.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway with 8.48% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.74% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.65%.

Central Pacific Financial

The Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) position was cut by 5.75%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.03%.

The holding company has a market cap of $746.66 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.37% and return on assets of 0.99% are outperforming 52% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.34 is below the industry median of 1.14.

Guru shareholders of the company include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 3.41% of outstanding shares, Auxier with 0.35% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25%.

Chevron

Auxier reduced the Chevron Corp. (CVX) position by 4.8%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.03%.

The integrated energy company has a market cap of $184.25 billion and enterprise value of $206.47 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 1.91% and return on assets of 1.16% are outperforming 53% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.21.

Other guru shareholders of the company include Fisher with 0.27% of outstanding shares, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.20% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

