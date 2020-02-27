Seth Klarman Increases His Favorite Holdings in the 4th Quarter

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) is undoubtedly one of the best value investors alive today. His hedge fund, the Boston-based Baupost, has achieved an average annual return for its investors of 20% over the past few decades. Klarman has been able to achieve this return even while frequently keeping levels of cash in excess of 30%.

Considering his track record and detailed understanding of the value art, I like to keep an eye on Baupost's 13F filings with the SEC to see where Klarman is finding value in the market.

I should point out that these filings are based on historical data, and only provide a snapshot of a fund's portfolio at a particular point in time (the end of each quarter). There is no guarantee any hedge fund still owns these positions when the reports are published. What's more, 13Fs only detail equity positions and do not reveal cash weightings and investments in other assets such as bonds, real estate or derivatives. For example, even though Baupost manages a total of around $30 billion for clients around the world, its 13F only details $9 billion of equity positions.

Still, despite the drawbacks of 13Fs, they are a great starting point for further research.

Klarman portfolio changes

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Klarman increased his most significant position, Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by nearly 20%, giving it a 13.2% portfolio weight.

The stock price of the continued to drop throughout the quarter, even though the company continued to buy back shares. In the second half of last year, it also completed the sale of its European operations to Vodafone for a multi-billion dollar payoff.

Klarman also added to his position in online auction site eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). According to historical 13Fs, Klarman has been trading in and out of this position for the past 24 months.

It first appeared in his portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2018. During that quarter, he acquired 21 million shares, giving it a 5.3% portfolio weight.

Klarman continued to build the position in the first quarter of 2019, boosting in the holding by 40%, to 29 million shares. However, the hedge fund decreased its position throughout the second and third quarters of 2019, reducing the holding to 16.6 million shares. It was then increased by 20% in the fourth quarter. It's currently sitting at 8.4% of the portfolio (as of Dec. 31, 2019).

The biggest addition to the portfolio was HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). The hedge fund manager acquired 10 million shares in this business during the fourth quarter of 2019. The position is worth just over $200 million and makes up 2.4% of the equity portfolio.

Another legendary hedge fund manager that also owns this company is Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio). With a position of nearly 63 million shares, he is one of HP's largest investors and has been pushing for value accredited actions by the management. It seems likely that Klarman supports his actions for change.

On the sales side, last quarter Klarman reduced his holdings of Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 51% and 60%, respectively.

The hedge fund started buying Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter of 2019, when it acquired a total of 13 million shares, giving it a 5.5% equity portfolio weight by the end of the second quarter. It now looks as if Klarman has decided to get out. The portfolio position was just 4 million shares at the end of December 2019.

Qorvo was first acquired at prices of between $63 and $70 per share throughout 2017. In 2019, Klarman sold off more than seven million shares at prices between $66 and $116, according to his 13F filing.

Disclosure: The author owns no share mentioned.

