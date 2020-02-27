Paul Tudor Jones' Firm Sells Microsoft, Disney

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio)’ firm, Tudor Investments, sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Microsoft

The investor's firm curbed the Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) position by 94.99%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.28%.

During the 4th quarter, 38 gurus reduced their positions and just 10 bought shares of Microsoft.

The hardware and software manufacturer and designer has a market cap of $1.29 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.24 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 43.84% and return on assets of 16.17% are outperforming 96% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.75 is below the industry median of 2.21.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.34% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

Celgene

The investor’s firm closed the Celgene Corp. (CELG) holding. The portfolio was impacted by -4.44%.

The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion and an enterprise value of $85.93 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 71.15% and return on assets of 15.65% are outperforming 91% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.55 is below the industry median of 0.95.

SunTrust Banks

Jones’ firm closed the SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) position. The portfolio was impacted by -4.16%.

The investment bank has a market cap of $31.14 billion and an enterprise value of $19.91 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.74% and return on assets of 1.16% are outperforming 54% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.3 is below the industry median of 1.14.

The Walt Disney Co.

The guru's firm curbed the stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 72.2%. The trade had an impact of -1.07% on the portfolio.

During the 4th quarter, 17 gurus reduced their positions in the company and 13 bought shares of Walt Disney.

The global media company has a market cap of $222 billion and an enterprise value of $268 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on assets of 5.65% and return on equity of 12.67% are outperforming 77% of companies in the media - diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.14.

The company's largest guru shareholders include Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals

Tudor Investments closed the Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) position. The portfolio was impacted by -0.73%.

During the 4th quarter, three gurus reduced their positions in Alder BioPharmaceuticals.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and enterprise value of $1.47 billion.

ServiceNow

The ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) position was cut by 86.47%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.57%.

During the 4th quarter, 10 gurus reduced their positions and 10 bought shares of ServiceNow.

The developer of ITSM software has a market cap of $61.07 billion and an enterprise value of $60.51 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 43.98% and return on assets of 13.24% are outperforming 95% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.5 is below the industry median of 2.21.

Other guru shareholders of the company include Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.65% of outstanding shares, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Investors with 1.46% and Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.45%.

Alteryx

The guru’s firm reduced the Alteryx Inc. (AYX) position by 78.69%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.52%.

During the 4th quarter, five gurus reduced their positions and three bought shares of the company.

The computer software com energy company has a market cap of $8.47 billion and an enterprise value of $8.41 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.66% and return on assets of 3.01% are outperforming 56% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.08.

Other guru shareholders of the company include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20% of outstanding shares, Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio)’s Duquesne Capital Management with 0.18% and Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17%.

