A Beginner’s Guide: The Basics of Buying and Selling Stocks

If you are new to investing and think that buying a stock is like buying shoes or a fast-food meal, be prepared for a shock.

In chapter two of Matthew R. Kratter’s book, “A Beginner’s Guide to the Stock Market,” he explained the terminology and decisions involved in buying and selling stocks.

First, he made a distinction between “investors,” people who buy stocks and hold them for many years, and “traders,” who buy and sell stocks for the short term, even for as little as a few minutes. Kratter, a former hedge fund manager, says he is both an investor and a trader, and urged his readers to try out all kinds of strategies to find what fits best for them. He also wisely suggested that newcomers consult with a registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Now about the process of buying stocks: This will happen on a stock exchange, a place where buyers and sellers meet to buy and sell. As Kratter noted, a stock exchange resembles an eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) for stocks. The best-known American exchanges are the New York Stock Exchange, which handles many high-quality (blue-chip) stocks, and the Nasdaq, which is best known for its tech stocks.

Most NYSE stocks have two-letter symbols, or tickers; for example, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is identified by its ticker symbol of KO and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by HD. On the Nasdaq, most companies are identified by four-letter tickers such as AAPL for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and NFLX for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Of course, there are exceptions on both exchanges, including the two-letter Nasdaq ticker for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB): FB.

And when we talk about markets being places where buyers and sellers meet, we’re using figurative, not literal, words. Investors do not trade directly with each other; instead, they go to their brokers, or online brokerage accounts, and place their orders to buy or sell. In the not-too-distant past, brokers would send those orders through men who physically walked the floors of an exchange and shouted out buy and sell. Now, of course, it’s all done electronically.

Placing an order with a broker is not difficult, but you do need to know some esoteric jargon and to make a couple of decisions. Here, Kratter focuses mainly on buying stocks.

When you first set out to buy a stock, you will be asked to choose between a “market order” and a “limit order." When you place a market order, you are saying you’re willing to pay whatever price is necessary to acquire a certain number of shares. If it’s a limit order, you are saying you will only buy at the exact price you specified.

All this is necessary because stocks don’t have fixed prices. These markets are so big and so busy that prices of large stocks vary from second to second, as new buyers and sellers keep entering the market. So every stock has a “bid” price and an “offer” or “ask” price. The bid price refers to the price at which someone is willing to buy the stock and the offer or ask price is what someone is willing to sell at. Kratter recommended investors memorize this phrase: “You sell to the bid, and you buy from the ask.”

The difference between the bid and the ask is known as the “bid-ask” spread. The spread can vary from just a penny to many dollars. The size of the spread depends on the liquidity of the stock; that is, how much trading takes place. A big, liquid stock like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will have a spread of just a penny, while some obscure stocks may have spreads of multiple dollars.

Getting back to market orders, it’s usually safe to use them when you buy or sell liquid stocks since you will usually get a bid-ask spread of just a few pennies. But that may not be the case of an illiquid stock.

For example, consider the case of XYZ, a stock with low liquidity. Currently, the brokerage shows a bid for 300 shares at $50 each, and an ask for 200 shares at $52 each. Kratter explained that if you place a market order for 400 shares, you will get the first 200 shares for $52. The system then begins searching for the next least expensive asks, which are 100 shares at $52.25 and another 100 shares at $52.50. Your average price per share worked out to $52.1875.

But if you then decided you immediately wanted to sell your shares, you would only get $50 per share on the first 300 shares (the bid price) and perhaps the next best price for the final 100 shares is $49.50. As a result, you paid $925 more than you received, even though there was no change in the posted stock price.

What happened to that $925? Let me add to Kratter’s information by pointing out that money goes to firms designated as “market makers.” InvestingAnswers offers this definition, “A market maker is a person or brokerage house that is always prepared to buy and sell securities in order to provide liquidity to the markets.” Kratter argued that investors should avoid illiquid stocks, but if you must, then place a limit order in the middle of the bid-ask spread.

A limit order, in contrast to a market order, specifies an exact price at which you are willing to buy or sell a stock. For example, a limit order to buy Microsoft at $120.25 means exactly that, the broker will not pay a penny more. That sounds like a good idea, but there is no guarantee your order will ever be filled.

According to Kratter, he almost always uses limit orders, even when buying very liquid stocks. As part of that order, he specifies the ask price; as he added, that will save him if breaking news comes out a millisecond after he places the order and causes the price to spike (it happens).

Next, he dealt with one more decision facing investors, which is to use day orders or GTC (good ‘til cancelled) orders. When you specify a day order, it means your order will expire at the official end of market hours, which is 4 p.m. Eastern Time for the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

A GTC order will never expire, though some brokers automatically cancel them after one month. From personal experience, I would recommend keeping a close eye on the stock price and your GTC order. I no longer recall the details, but remember once being burned because of a GTC order that had fallen off my radar.

Finally, some brokerages offer “pre-market” and “post-market trading.” Pre-market refers to the limited trading between 4 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Eastern, while post-market refers to trading from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern. Kratter told his readers to avoid these sessions; trading is quite limited and even stocks that are normally liquid may become illiquid.

Conclusion

Buying and selling stocks is unlike buying most other goods and services, thanks to its volume and sometimes-arcane rules and procedures.

In chapter two of “A Beginner’s Guide to the Stock Market,” the author has gone through the process of buying shares of a stock. Among the issues that need to be understood are market versus limit orders, the bid-ask spread and liquid versus illiquid stocks.

I believe Kratter offered good advice on each of the situations covered, except for recommending that new investors try out many different strategies. The time required to learn many new strategies would be prohibitive (although some hedge fund managers do).

Disclaimer: This review is based on chapter two of the book, “A Beginner’s Guide to the Stock Market” by Matthew R. Kratter, published in 2019 by Little Cash Machines LLC. Unless otherwise noted, all ideas and opinions in this review are those of the author.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: