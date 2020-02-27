  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio
Articles (1617) 

2 Retail Stocks to Watch Thursday

Best Buy, J.C. Penney fall on earnings results

February 27, 2020

Shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) fell more than 2% on Thursday after reporting fourth-quarter revenue of $15.2 billion and earnings of $2.90 per share. The electronics retailer beat analysts' earnings estimates by 14 cents and revenue expectations by $150 million.

“We are posting our 12th straight quarter of comparable sales growth and showing our strength as a successful multi-channel retailer who can meet customers when and where they want,” CEO Corie Barry said.

Domestic revenue grew 2.6% from the prior-year quarter to $13.85 billion due to comparable sales growth of 3.4%. The growth drivers were headphones, computing, appliances, mobile phones and tablets.

The gross profit margin declined to 21.2% from 22.1% last year because of lower-margin products, a lower gross profit rate in the services category and the negative impacts of tariffs on goods imported from China.

Further, international revenue grew 3.4% to $1.35 billion on the back of favorable foreign currency exchange rates and comparable sales growth of 1.6%. The gross profit margin was 22.6%, down from 22.9% last year.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2020, the company expects enterprise revenue between $9.1 billion and $9.2 billion, with flat to 1% comparable sales growth. It also anticipates non-GAAP diluted earnings in the range of $1 to $1.05 per share.

During the fourth quarter, Philippe Laffont (TradesPortfolio) sold out of the stock, while Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) boosted his holding by 5% to 81,444 shares.

Shares of J.C. Penney Co. Inc. (NYSE:JCP) declined 5% on Thursday after it posted fourth-quarter financial results. The department store chain's revenue declined 7.9% from the prior-year quarter to $3.49 billion, beating expectations by $100 million. The company posted earnings of 13 cents per share, topping estimates of 21 cents.

“In Fiscal 2019, we met or exceeded all five financial guidance metrics for the year, and we delivered our third consecutive quarter of meaningful gross-margin improvement in the fourth quarter,” CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement.

The cost of goods sold for the quarter was $2.26 billion, or 66.7% of net sales, compared to $2.52 billion, or 68.7% of net sales, in the same period last year. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.01 billion, or 29.7% of net sales, compared to $1.01 billion, or 27.5% of net sales, a year ago.

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) trimmed 32% off his position to 83,489 shares, while Laffont boosted his stake by 83% to 3,429,321 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.

