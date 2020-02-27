Weekly CFO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus insider data, the recent chief financial officer buys were Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R).

Lyft CFO bought 22,500 shares

CFO Brian Keith Roberts bought 22,500 shares for $45.25 per share on Feb. 20. Since then, the stock has declined 16.51%. Lyft has a market cap of $11.43 billion and its shares were traded around $37.78. The company has a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

Lyft announced its fourth-quarter results with revenue of $1.02 billion and gross profit of $514.31 million, while the net loss was $356.05 million. The 2018 total revenue was $2.16 billion, a 104% increase from 2017. The gross profit was $913.22 million, a 128% increase from the year prior. The net loss was $911.34 million.

Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares for $46.02 per share on Feb. 20. Since then, the stock has fallen 17.91%. General Counsel and Secretary Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares for $52.51 per share on Feb. 10. Shares have depreciated 28.05% since then.

Archrock senior vice president and CFO bought 13,000 shares

Senior Vice President and CFO Doug S. Aron bought 13,000 shares for $7.61 per share on Feb. 24. Since then, the stock has retreated 9.46%. Archrock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and its shares were traded around $6.89. The company has a price-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 8.23%, while the forward dividend yield is 7.88%.

Archrock announced its fourth-quarter results with revenue of $245.99 million and gross profit of $134.69 million, while the net income was $46.04 million. The 2018 total revenue was $904.44 million, a 14% increase from 2017. The gross profit was $440.07 million, a 17% increase from the year prior. The net income was $97.33 million.

President and CEO D. Bradley Childers bought 13,160 shares for $7.6 per share on Feb. 25. Since then, the stock has fallen 9.34%. Vice President Eric W. Thode bought 650 shares for $7.68 per share on Feb. 25. Since then, the stock price has tumbled 10.29%.

Ryder System executive vice president and CFO bought 12,500 shares

Executive Vice President and CFO Scott T. Parker bought 12,500 shares for $39.2 per share on Feb. 25. Since then, the stock has fallen 5.87%. Ryder System has a market cap of $1.97 billion and its shares were traded around $36.90. The company has a price-sales ratio of 0.23. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 6.04%, while the forward dividend yield is 6.02%. Over the past 10 years, Ryder System had an annual average earnings growth of 4.90%.

Ryder System announced its fourth-quarter results with revenue of $2.28 billion and gross profit of $278.90 million, while the net income was $24.40 million. The 2018 total revenue was $8.41 billion, a 15% increase from 2017. The gross profit was $1.58 billion, an 8% increase from the year prior. The net loss was $24.40 million.

Chair and CEO Robert E. Sanchez bought 13,000 shares for $39.64 per share on Feb. 24. Since then, the share price has decreased by 6.91%. Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary Robert D. Fatovic bought 2,500 shares for $39.09 per share on Feb. 25. Since then, the stock has declined 5.6%. Director Hansel E. Tookes II bought 3,000 shares for $40.19 per share on Feb. 24. Since then, the shares have retreated 8.19%.

Disclosure: None.

