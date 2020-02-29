Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Feb. 28

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC), United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) and Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) have reached their three-year lows.

Chevron declined to $93.34

The price of Chevron shares declined to $93.34 on Feb. 28, which is only 3.5% above the three-year low of $90.11.

Chevron is an American energy corporation that is active in more than 180 countries. The company is one of the successor companies of Standard Oil and focuses on the oil, natural gas and geothermal energy industries.

Chevron has a market cap of $175.42 billion; its shares were traded around $93.34 with a price-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 5.20%. The forward dividend yield is 5.48%. Chevron had an annual average earnings growth of 0.70% over the past five years.

On Jan. 31, Chevron reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results. Net loss for the quarter was $6.6 billion, or $3.51 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $3.7 billion, or $1.95 per diluted share, during the year-ago quarter. Earnings for the full year were $2.9 billion, or $1.54 per diluted share, compared to $14.8 billion, or $7.74 per diluted share, during 2018.

Wells Fargo declined to $40.85

The price of Wells Fargo shares declined to $40.85 on Feb. 28, which is only 2.7% above the three-year low of $39.75.

Wells Fargo is an American banking and financial services holding company. It is the world’s second-largest bank by market capitalization and the third-largest bank in the United States by assets. The company is the second-largest bank in deposits, home mortgage servicing and debit cards.

Wells Fargo has a market cap of $168.89 billion; its shares were traded around $40.85 with a price-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.84%. The forward dividend yield is 4.80%.

On Feb. 21, Wells Fargo announced it has entered into agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve the investigations into the company’s historical community bank sales practices and related disclosures. The company has agreed to make payments totaling $3 billion. The company has also agreed to the establishment of a $500 million Fair Fund for the benefit of investors who were harmed by the conduct covered in the agreement, which is part of the settlement.

United Parcel Service declined to $90.49

The price of United Parcel Service shares declined to $90.49 on Feb. 28, which is only 3.1% above the three-year low of $87.67.

United Parcel Service is an international delivery company and a provider of supply chain management solutions. The company is also the largest package delivery company in the world, delivering more than 15 million packages per day to 7.9 million customers in more than 220 countries and territories around the world.

United Parcel Service has a market cap of $77.68 billion; its shares were traded around $90.49 with a price-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.31%. The forward dividend yield is 4.48%. United Parcel Service had an annual average earnings growth of 6.90% over the past 10 years.

On Feb. 13, United Parcel Service announced that its board of directors has increased the company’s regular quarterly dividend to $1.01 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable on March 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 25.

Altria Group declined to $40.37

The price of Altria Group shares have declined to $40.37 on Feb. 28, which is only 4.5% above the three-year low of $38.57.

Altria Group is an American tobacco company. The company is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Altria Group has a market cap of $75.02 billion; its shares were traded around $40.37 with a price-sales ratio of 3.80. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 8.10%. The forward dividend yield is 8.34%. Altria Group had an annual average earnings growth of 1.00% over the past 10 years.

On Feb. 27, Altria Group announced its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 84 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 30 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.