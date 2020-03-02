Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

GEO Group

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Chairman and CEO George C. Zoley bought 515,063 shares during the past week at an average price of $16.58.

The GEO Group is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates multiple segments, including U.S. Corrections & Detection, GEO Care, International Services and Facility Construction and Design. The vast majority of GEO's revenue is derived from its U.S. Corrections & Detention segment, which focuses on leasing and operating correctional facilities. The GEO segment provides services to adult offenders and juveniles for non-residential treatment. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion. Its shares traded at $14.64 with a price-earnings ratio of 10.46 as of Feb. 28. Fourth-quarter 2019 net income was $38.1 million compared to $33.4 million for fourth-quarter 2018.

Zoley bought 265,063 shares on Feb. 24 at a price of $16.96 and 250,000 shares on Feb. 26 at a price of $16.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.46% since.

Bunge

Bunge Ltd. (NYSE:BG) CEO Gregory A. Heckman bought 37,180 shares on Feb. 21 at a price of $53.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.67% since.

Founded in 1818, Bunge is a global agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The company is a leading oilseed processor and seller of packaged vegetable oils and other food and ingredients products. Bunge also grows and processes Brazilian sugarcane to produce sugar and ethanol.

The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion. Its shares traded at $46.95 as of Feb. 28. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $51 million compared to a loss of $65 million for the prior-year period.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John W. Neppl bought 10,000 shares on Feb. 20 at a price of $53.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.81% since.

President of Global Risk Management Brian Zachman bought 10,000 shares on Feb. 26 at a price of $50.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.67% since.

Director J. Erik Fyrwald bought 3,750 shares on Feb. 21 at a price of $53.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.73% since.

Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares on Feb. 18 at a price of $53.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.19% since.

Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:MGY) Chairman, President and CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 201,000 shares on Feb. 25 at a price of $7.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.59% since.

Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent oil producer with assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company objective is to maximize shareholder returns by generating steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins and significant free cash flow.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion. Its shares traded at $7.51 with a price-earnings ratio of 26.82 as of Feb. 28. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $13.63 million compared to $57.81 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Director James R. Larson bought 650 shares on Feb. 26 at a price of $7.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.97% since.

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Chairman, CEO, President and 10% Owner Ernest S. Rady bought 33,313 shares on Feb. 28 at a price of $42.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.09% since.

American Assets Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company invests in, operates and develops retail, office, residential and mixed-use properties. Its properties are primarily located in South California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion. Its shares traded at $41.45 with a price-earnings ratio of 49.05 as of Feb. 28. Net income was $12.8 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 compared to $6.7 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Inovalon Holdings

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CEO, Chairman of the Board and 10% Owner Keith R. Dunleavy bought 63,005 shares on Feb. 25 at a price of $20.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.18% since.

Inovalon Holdings provides cloud-based analytics and platforms for healthcare providers and pharmaceutical firms. Its platform can be used to identify gaps in care, quality, data integrity and financial performance. The primary capabilities of Inovalon's big data platform are data integration, advanced analytics, intervention platforms and business processing. It maintains a registry of data compiled from several sources, including electronic health records, claims and pharmacies. Analytics run on this data can determine the presence of a disease, gaps in clinical outcomes or medical compliance.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion. Its shares traded at $19.48 with a price-earnings ratio of 389.60 as of Feb. 28. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $4.72 million compared to $11.02 million for the prior-year period.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

