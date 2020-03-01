52-Week Company Lows

According to GuruFocus’ list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

Verizon Communications

The price of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $54.16, which is 16.1% off the 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $224 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70 as of Feb. 28. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.50%. The forward dividend yield is 4.54%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 0.70% over the past five years.

Verizon is now primarily a wireless business (70% of revenue and nearly all operating income). It serves about 89 million postpaid and 4 million prepaid phone customers and connects another 24 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier. Recent investments, including fiber network construction, have supported the wireless business in addition to expanding traditional fixed-line capabilities. Verizon Media Group, the online media and advertising firm formed with the acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, provides the remainder of revenue.

Net income was $5.2 billion in fourth-quarter 2019 compared to net income of $2.1 billion in fourth-quarter 2018.

Senior Vice President and Controller Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,775 shares on Feb. 25 at a price of $57.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.05% since.

Pfizer

The price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $33.42, which is 27.0% off the 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $185 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66 as of Feb. 28. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.37%. The forward dividend yield is 4.55%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 3.90% over the past 10 years.

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales over $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development (close to $8 billion annually). While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor, representing over a fifth of total company sales.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $337 million compared to $394 million for the prior-year period.

Chevron

The price of Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $93.34, which is 29.2% off the 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $176.49 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26 as of Feb. 28. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 5.21%. The forward dividend yield is 5.53%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 0.70% over the past five years.

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production and refining operations worldwide. With production of 2.6 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day (66% oil), it is the second-largest oil company in the U.S.

Fourth-quarter 2019 net loss was $6.67 billion compared to net income of $3.72 billion for the comparable period of 2018.

Director John Frank bought 500 shares on Feb. 6 at a price of $109.85 and 400 shares on Feb. 24 at a price of $104.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.77% since.

Director Enrique Hernandez Jr. sold 4,900 shares on Feb. 12 at a price of $111.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.44% since.

Wells Fargo

The price of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $40.85, which is 27.4% off the 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $168.89 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16 as of Feb. 28. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.85%. The forward dividend yield is 4.99%.

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into three segments for reporting purposes: community banking, wholesale banking and wealth and investment management. The bulk of Wells' lending takes place in the U.S.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.87 billion compared to $6.06 billion for the prior-year period.

Boeing

The price of Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $275.11, which is 39.6% off the 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-sales ratio of 2.04 as of Feb. 28. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 2.99%. The forward dividend yield is 2.99%. GuruFocus rated Boeing’s business predictability at 3.5 stars.

Boeing manufactures commercial airplanes and defense equipment and maintains a small captive finance division. Sales are split about 70% and 30% between commercial aircraft and defense end markets.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.01 billion compared to net earnings of $3.42 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.

International Business Machines

The price of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $130.15, which is 20.4% off the 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51 as of Feb. 28. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.98%. The forward dividend yield is 4.98%. GuruFocus rated International Business Machines’ business predictability at 2 stars.

International Business Machines primarily sells infrastructure services (37% of revenue), software (29% of revenue), IT services (23% of revenue) and hardware (8% of revenues). IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients. Its clients include 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. While IBM is primarily a B2B company, it also manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.67 billion compared to $1.95 billion for the prior-year period.

Vice President and Controller Robert F. Del Bene sold 1,175 shares on Feb. 14 at a price of $151.97; 2,350 shares on Feb. 20 at a price of $151.03; and 1,175 shares on Feb. 26 at a price of $140.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.29% since.

