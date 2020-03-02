  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (1929) 

A Trio of Strong Performers to Consider

Their prices have grown faster than the US market

March 02, 2020 | About: NOC +0% BRO +0% ESE +0%

Shareholders of Northrop Grumman Corp., (NYSE:NOC) Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) and ESCO Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) have seen their holdings outperform the U.S. market by large margins over several years.

The S&P 500 index increased by 5.8% over the past year, 25.7% over the past three years and 42.6% over the past five years through Feb. 28. During the same time periods, the prices of the above stocks has grown faster than the S&P 500.

Wall Street sell-side analysts expect these stocks to keep on performing well, as they have issued positive recommendation ratings.

Northrop Grumman

Shares of Northrop Grumman have risen 16.2% over the past 12 months, 35.4% over the past three years and approximately 100% over the past five years through Feb. 28, topping the S&P 500 by 10.4%, 9.7% and 57.4%, respectively.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based provider of various cybersecurity, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions has also paid quarterly dividends over the years in question. Currently, the company pays $1.32 per common share. The next payment will be made on Mar. 11, 2020.

Based on the share price of $328.84 at close on Feb. 28, the quarterly payment yields 1.61% for both the trailing 12-month dividend and the forward dividend.

GuruFocus assigned a moderate rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a high rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Northrop Grumman has an operating margin of 11.35% compared to the industry median of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.05% compared to the industry median of 4.63%. Also, the company has a return on equity of 33.5% while the industry median yields 6.39%.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-sales ratio of 1.65 and a price-book ratio of 6.26. These ratios, together with the Peter Lynch chart, suggest that this stock is not trading cheaply.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating for this stock with an average target price of $423.28 per share.

Brown & Brown

Shares of Brown & Brown have risen 44% over the past 12 months, 97.3% over the past three years and 169.5% over the past five years through Feb. 28, beating the S&P 500 by 38.2%, 71.6% and 127%, respectively.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based marketer and seller of insurance products and services in North America, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and England has also paid quarterly dividends over the observed period. Currently, the company pays 8.5 cents per common share. The last quarterly dividend was sent out to shareholders on Feb. 19.

Based on the share price of $43.01 at close on Feb. 28, the payment yields 0.77% for the trailing 12-month dividend and 0.79% for the forward dividend.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Brown & Brown has an operating margin of 24.59% versus the industry median of 10.48% and a net margin of 17.08% versus the industry median of 6.46%. Furthermore, the company has a return on equity of 12.34% while the industry median is 9.31%.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 30.5, a price-sales ratio of 4.96 and a price-book ratio of 3.62. These ratios together with the below Peter Lynch chart suggest that the stock doesn’t trade cheaply.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a hold rating for this stock with an average target price of $44.67 per share.

ESCO Technologies

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc have gained 32.1% over the last year, 66.2% over the last three years and 131.5% over the last five years through Feb. 28, topping the S&P 500 by 26.3%, 40.5% and 90%, respectively.

The St. Louis, Missouri-based producer and supplier of engineered products and systems for a broad range of users worldwide has also paid quarterly dividends over the observed period. Currently, the company pays a quarterly cash dividend of 8 cents per common share. The next payment will be made on Apr. 17, 2020.

Based on the share price of $90.92 at close on Feb. 28, the dividend produces a trailing 12-month yield and a forward yield of 0.35%.

GuruFocus assigned a high rating of 7 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and for its profitability.

ESCO Technologies has an operating margin of 13.88% versus the industry median of 3.5% and a net margin of 9.97% versus the industry median of 2.58%. Furthermore, the company has a return on equity of 10.21% which beats the industry median of 5.2%.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-sales ratio of 2.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.58. These ratios, along with the Peter Lynch chart, tell that the stock may be not trading cheaply.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $105.50 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.  

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
If somebody asks what being a value investor means, Alberto Abaterusso would answer, “The value investor is not just the possessor of the security that represents the company, but he is the owner of that company. As an owner of the company the value investor is actively involved in the dynamics of that company and his first concern is how to have sales progressively growing. Also, the value investor is probably one of the most demanding persons in the world concerning sales.”

Abaterusso is a freelance writer based in The Netherlands. He primarily writes about gold, silver and precious metals mining stocks. His articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. Alberto holds an MBA from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)
/* */