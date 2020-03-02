6 Companies Boosting Earnings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of March 2, the following guru-held companies are trading at a discount and have positive three- to five-year future earnings estimates.

Insperity

Shares of Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were trading around $66.5 on Monday.

The provider of human resources services as well as business solutions has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 15%. The return on equity of 198.05% and return on assets of 11.54% are outperforming 87% of companies in the business services industry.

With 0.60% of outstanding shares, Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio)’ Glenview Capital Management is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Cummins

On Monday, Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was trading around $150 per share.

With a market cap of $22.73 billion, the manufacturer of diesel engines has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 4.78%. The return on equity of 29.15% and return on assets of 11.39% are outperforming 91% of companies in the industrial products industry.

Hotchkis & Wiley is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.84% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.24% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.12%.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) was trading around $40 per share on Monday.

With a market cap of $164 billion, the San Francisco-based bank has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 4 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 1.3% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 7.20%. The return on equity of 9.21% and return on assets of 1.02% are outperforming 51% of companies in the banks, diversified industry.

With 7.82% of outstanding shares, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Dodge & Cox with 2.05% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.24%.

Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE) was trading around $35 per share on Monday.

The restaurant operator has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have grown 5.40% over the past five years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 5%. The return on equity of 22.72% and return on assets of 6.95% are outperforming 75% of companies in the restaurants industry.

With 1.79% of outstanding shares, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.20%, Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52% and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36%.

Baidu

On Monday, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) was trading around $120 per share.

With a market cap of $41.28 billion, it is the largest internet search engine in China. It has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 11.50% over the last five years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 6.77%. The return on equity of -1.24% and return on assets of -0.68% are underperforming 52% of companies in the interactive media industry.

With 2.90% of outstanding shares, Dodge & Cox is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.91% and David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.08%.

Altria Group

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) was trading around $40.5 per share on Monday.

The producer and seller of tobacco products has a market cap of $75.25 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 2.48%. The return on equity of 12.73% and return on assets of -2.36% are underperforming 82% of companies in the tobacco products industry.

With 0.19% of outstanding shares, Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12% and Pioneer Investments with 0.05%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

