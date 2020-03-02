5 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following stocks were trading near their 52-week highs while also having low price-earnings ratios as of March 2. These companies also have a good dividend yield.

Ennis

Ennis Inc. (NYSE:EBF) was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.9, which is higher than 60% of companies in the industrial products industry. The stock has declined 5% over the past 12 months and is now trading 8% below its 52-week high.

The manufacturer of print products has a market cap of $533 million. Its earnings per share have declined 5.10% over the past three years, while the industry’s average growth rate was 8.1%.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.39% with an annualized rate of 4.04% over the past decade. The dividend payout ratio is 0.62.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 7.14% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.99% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 1.33%.

Aircastle

Aircastle Ltd. (NYSE:AYR) was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 15.49, which is lower than 6% of companies in the business services industry. The stock jumped 61% over the past 12 months and is now trading 1.7% below its 52-week high.

The trader of commercial jet aircraft has market cap of $2.4 billion. Its earnings per share have grown 2.4% over the past three years, while the industry’s average growth rate was 7.8%.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.89% with an annualized rate of 4.38% over the past decade. The dividend payout ratio is 0.59.

With 2.01% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder, followed by Simons’ firm with 0.16% and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.30, which is higher than 53% of companies in the banks industry. The stock has declined 2% over the past 12 months and is now trading 8.16% below its 52-week high.

The Canadian bank has market cap of $108 billion. Its earnings per share have grown 8.9% over the past three years, while the industry’s average growth rate was 9.2%.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.09% with an annualized rate of 3.77% over the past decade. The dividend payout ratio is 0.46.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.07%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Fortis

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.82, which is higher than 56% of companies in the utilities industry. The stock has risen 17% over the past 12 months and is now trading 6.10% below the 52-week high.

The operator of utility transmissions in Canada and the United States has market cap of $19 billion. Its earnings per share have climbed 26% over the past three years, while the industry’s average growth rate was 5.4%.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.35% with an annualized rate of 3.6% over the past decade. The dividend payout ratio is 0.48.

With 0.94% of outstanding shares, Simons is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.10% and Dalio with 0.03%.

Kroger

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.96, which is higher than 70% of companies in the retail, defensive industry. The stock has gained just 2% over the past 12 months and is now trading 4.39% below its 52-week high.

The grocery store chain has a market cap of $23.48 billion. Its earnings per share have climbed 22% over the past three years, while the industry’s average growth rate was 5.8%.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.12% and an annualized 10-year rate of 1.67%. The dividend payout ratio is 0.29.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.37% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 1.13% and Pioneer Investments with 0.12%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

