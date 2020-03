Mario Gabelli Comments on Sony

Sony Corp. ( NYSE:SNE ) (2.4%), a diversified electronics and entertainment company based in Tokyo, Japan. Sony manufactures the PlayStation videogame consoles and games, operates the Sony/Columbia film studio, and Sony Music entertainment. It also manufactures image sensors, mobile devices, consumer electronics, and mirrorless and professional cameras. It holds majority ownership of Sony Financial Services.

