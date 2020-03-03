Warren Buffett's Advice on Market Volatility From 2000

In times of market volatility, I like to go back and take a look at previous market upsets to gain insight into how the world's best investors handled their portfolios in uncertain times.

Learning from Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) held its 1999 shareholder meeting in the first half of 2000, just before the dot-com bubble began to deflate.

According to a transcript of the Q&A session, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) faced a range of questions from shareholders during the meeting about the level of the market and market euphoria.

In particular, one shareholder likened the investment environment to 1929, which Benjamin Graham once described as a lab experiment where normal intrinsic values and margins of safety broke down. Buffett began his response by saying:

"We generally believe you can just see anything in markets... We have seen companies sell for tens of billions of dollars that are worthless. And at times, we have seen things sell for literally 20% or 25% of what they were worth. So we have seen and will continue to see everything. It's just the nature of markets."

The trick is not to get caught up in the market's wild swings and temper tantrums, instead learning to occasionally "take advantage of one of those wild things."

Avoiding getting caught up in the "wild things" is the big problem investors face. That's because, as Buffett explained in 2000, "wild things create their own truth for a while." In this kind of environment, it is essential to stick to your investment principles and not get swept up by the "wild things" and "their own truth." Experience will always play a part here:

"You'll see everything if you're around markets for a reasonable period of time. We don't see any great cases of dramatic undervaluation by this market... What's happening there may lead to undervaluation, you know, a few years from now. Or it may not. I don't know that...We have been in periods in the past where we felt almost everything was being given away, too. So you'll get those extremes. Most of the time, the market's in a position where there's a little of both, but every now and then, it gets into a position where there's a lot of one or the other."

Seven decades of investment experience

Buffett has nearly seven decades of investment experience, so he has seen almost every market environment. His strategy is never to chase markets higher. He knows what he is willing to pay for every business he understands, and will not pay above that figure just for the sake of owning the shares.

In the past few years, this means that he has stayed out of the market for the most part, although he has made some significant adjustments to the substantial public equity investment portfolio of Berkshire. He wouldn't have made these trades if he didn't believe he was paying less for the business than it was worth.

Put simply, Buffett's strategy is to focus on company valuation and not worry about the broader level of the market. If the opportunity is there to take, he will take it. If not, he will wait on the sidelines.

"You know, we would love it if we could find a lot of reasonable-sized companies that were selling at what we thought were half of the intrinsic value. We're not finding them."

We can learn a lot from this approach. In a volatile market environment, it makes sense to concentrate on intrinsic value rather than broader market volatility. This was true two decades ago, and it remains true to this day.

Disclosure: The author owns shares in Berkshire Hathaway.

