Mario Gabelli Comments on Sony

Among the better performing stocks for the fiscal year were: Sony Corp. ( NYSE:SNE ) (7.3% of net assets as of December 31, 2019), a diversified electronics and entertainment company based in Tokyo, Japan. Sony manufactures the PlayStation videogame consoles and games, operates the Sony/Columbia film studio, and Sony Music entertainment. It also manufactures image sensors, mobile devices, consumer electronics, and mirrorless and professional cameras. It holds majority ownership of Sony Financial Services.