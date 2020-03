Mario Gabelli Comments on Swedish Match

Swedish Match AB ( OSTO:SWMA ) (4.8%), which manufactures snus, moist snuff, nicotine pouches without tobacco, pouch products with neither nicotine nor tobacco, cigars, chewing tobacco, chew bags, matches and lighters at 13 facilities; in Sweden, the US, the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Brazil and Denmark. The company reported increasing sales and operating profits, particularly from its ZYN product; cigars and U.S. chewing tobacco also showed increases.