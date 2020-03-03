  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mario Gabelli Comments on Swedish Match

Guru stock highlight

March 03, 2020 | About: OSTO:SWMA +0%
Swedish Match AB (OSTO:SWMA) (4.8%), which manufactures snus, moist snuff, nicotine pouches without tobacco, pouch products with neither nicotine nor tobacco, cigars, chewing tobacco, chew bags, matches and lighters at 13 facilities; in Sweden, the US, the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Brazil and Denmark. The company reported increasing sales and operating profits, particularly from its ZYN product; cigars and U.S. chewing tobacco also showed increases.

From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Value 25 Fund 2019 annual shareholder letter.

