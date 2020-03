Mario Gabelli Comments on US Cellular

U.S. Cellular Corp. ( NYSE:USM ) (0.5%) is a provider of wireless service and products. The company’s third quarter results revealed a slight increase in revenues but sharp drops in diluted earnings and earnings per share, as it continued its network modernization efforts to prepare its network for 5G.

