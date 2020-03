Ruane Cunniff Comments on Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire ( NYSE:BRK.A )( NYSE:BRK.B ) had a quiet year with aggregate earnings likely up about 5%. Deploying cash at attractive valuations was challenging because of a strong stock market fueled in part by a decline in interest rates. Berkshire did manage to negotiate the purchase of $10 billion of Occidental Petroleum preferred stock, which pays an attractive 8% dividend and comes with $5 billion of warrants attached. Some existing holdings experienced challenges, including Kraft (competition from private label), GEICO (competition from Progressive), Wells Fargo (continued fallout from the phantom account scandal) and the BNSF railroad (competition from trucks, bad weather, tariffs, and low natural gas prices). We were encouraged to see leadership changes at three of the four above named companies, and a fourth is probably in the offing. On the plus side, Berkshire’s largest public holding, Apple, has seen its stock price more than double during the year as profit trends stabilized on the back of strong sales of AirPods and other wearables. (The value of Berkshire’s stake in Apple today is worth as much as all of Berkshire traded for 20 years ago.) Berkshire continues to sell at a meaningful valuation discount to other stocks after backing out a cash hoard equal to 25% of the company’s market cap.