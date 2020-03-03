  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sydnee Gatewood
Ruane Cunniff Comments on Carmax

March 03, 2020 | About: KMX +0%
Carmax (NYSE:KMX) posted 10% revenue growth, fueled by sixteen new stores and solid same-store sales growth. Helped along by aggressive share repurchase and a lower tax rate, earnings rose 19%. Carmax believes the future of used car retailing belongs to omni channel retailers like itself that can sell cars at stores and online. Carmax took several steps to transition to the omni model last year. It replaced hundreds of commissioned salespeople with customer experience managers who, working from four regional locations, handle orders and questions from customers. It reduced the arduous paperwork involved in car buying by moving to electronic documents and e-signatures. It expanded home delivery to half its markets, and began offering online pre-approvals for loans and online appraisals on trade-ins. Although Carmax’s development of omni channel represents the biggest makeover in the company’s history, it has so far managed the transition without diminishing margins. We believe many competitors will struggle to keep up and that omni increases the size of Carmax’s competitive moat.

From Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s Sequoia Fund mangement performance discussion for 2019.

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

