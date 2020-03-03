  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (1666) 

Ruane Cunniff Comments on Constellation Software

Guru stock highlight

March 03, 2020 | About: TSX:CSU +0%

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) continues to scour the world for niche software companies, finding acquisitions in new verticals like crash/crime scene diagramming and new geographies like Brazil. The company has done a remarkable job scaling its acquisition strategy, but management realizes that to sop up its growing cash flows it will need to find new arenas to deploy capital. One such arena is larger acquisitions, where Constellation faces more competing bids from private equity firms and strategic buyers. In 2019, Constellation’s board approved a lower yet still attractive return hurdle for large acquisitions in order to participate more in this market. We look forward to seeing if this effort proves fruitful in 2020.

When we originally bought shares of Constellation, the rest of the market had not assigned them much value for continued growth by purchasing yet more vertical software companies. Over time, the company’s ability to make superior rates of return on these acquisitions seems to have become well-appreciated as the market has assigned higher and higher valuations to the stock.

At times, the shares in our estimation have traded too dearly unless the company can somehow shift acquisitions to an even higher gear. Management has signaled the difficulty of allocating ever-larger incoming cash flows while maintaining strict valuation discipline, most pointedly with a $20 special dividend issued in the first half of 2019.Though our preference is to take the full journey with this exceptional team, we have from time to time sold some shares to buyers with more exuberant expectations.

From Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s Sequoia Fund mangement performance discussion for 2019.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)
/* */