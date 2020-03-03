  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (1666) 

Ruane Cunniff Comments on Jacobs Engineering Group

Guru stock highlight

March 03, 2020 | About: J +0%
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), a professional services firm, turned in strong performance for the fiscal year. It grew revenues 11% organically and grew diluted earnings per share roughly 15%. When CEO Steve Demetriou joined in 2015, he laid out a back-to-basics strategy of eschewing commoditized, risky projects in favor of high-margin, predictable business. Management has been hard at work realizing this vision and the company whizzed past several milestones in 2019. It divested its Energy, Chemicals & Resources division at an attractive price, freeing the company of its least profitable and most cyclical segment. Management used the proceeds to expand Jacobs’ portfolio in the attractive government services space with the acquisitions of KeyW and Wood Group’s Nuclear business. Further, nearly two years after the transformative acquisition of CH2M, it is safe to say the integration has been a success. The company celebrated in November with a rebranding from “Jacobs Engineering” to “Jacobs Solutions,” a well-deserved recognition that Jacobs is now a low risk, capital-light solutions provider serving attractive end-markets.

From Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s Sequoia Fund mangement performance discussion for 2019.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)
/* */