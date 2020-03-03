  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ruane Cunniff Comments on Charter Communications

Guru stock highlight

March 03, 2020 | About: CHTR +0%
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), which we own via Liberty Broadband (LBRDA), demonstrated how the slow-and-steady world of cable internet can still produce stellar results. We estimate revenue only grew 3% in 2019 as the steady bleed of low-margin video subscribers continued. However, cash operating profit grew 45% on continued broadband growth and declining capital expenditures.That, combined with Charter’s disciplined practice of returning capital via share buybacks, meant free cash flow per share grew over 75% in 2019. We are pleased with the performance, but we do not expect such eye-popping growth going forward. Capital expenditures had been elevated due to merger integrations and an extensive network upgrade. With these investments complete, future margin improvements should be more incremental. That said, overall profit growth should be more than satisfactory. Internet has become an everyday utility of growing importance and Charter’s broadband offering should continue to take share from AT&T and Verizon.

From Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s Sequoia Fund mangement performance discussion for 2019.

